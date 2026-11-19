MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 19 (IANS) US President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday, calling him a "friend" and expressing hope for progress ahead of a scheduled three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The encounter took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' gathering.

"Who is he? He's my friend," Trump said before the meeting.

"We look forward to our meeting. We've had a great relationship for many years," he said.

"I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start," Trump added, referring also to a second meeting later in the day.

The pool reports available at the time of writing did not disclose the substance or outcome of the discussions. Trump did not identify any specific agreement in his opening remarks.

The US President entered the meeting room at about 12:15 p.m. local time, or 9:45 a.m. in India. He immediately shook Putin's hand, according to television footage.

Putin also shook hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent before the discussions, the subsequent report said.

The meeting was held in a separate room within the conference centre used for the APEC plenary. A different group of reporters was waiting at Shenzhen's Kylin Villa, a government reception compound, for Trump's bilateral meeting with Xi and the subsequent three-way talks.

China's Foreign Ministry had announced on November 16 that Xi would hold a China-Russia-US summit with Trump and Putin in Shenzhen on November 19.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump addressed the APEC leaders' plenary, where he said he looked forward to meeting Xi and Putin but did not elaborate on the discussions.

The separate encounter with Putin provided an opportunity for the US and Russian leaders to speak before joining their Chinese counterpart.