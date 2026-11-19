Two Killed, Six Injured in Delhi Road Accident

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Two people were killed and six others injured after a speeding Toyota Fortuner SUV allegedly rammed into a three-wheeler at Yudhisthir Setu under the Kashmere Gate police station limits in Delhi during the intervening night of November 17 and 18, police said. According to the police, a total of eight people sustained injuries in the accident. An FIR was initially registered under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, two of the injured persons subsequently succumbed to their injuries, following which Section 105 of the BNS was added to the case. Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the accident are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, two men were killed after a collision between a truck and a scooty near the old police station in the Khajuri Khas area of Delhi late on Monday night, officials said on November 3. According to officials, police received a call regarding the accident at around 11:55 pm, following which a team rushed to the spot and found two individuals critically injured. The victims were identified as 30-year-old Santosh, a resident of Pakki Khajuri, and 33-year-old Pawan, a resident of Gali Number 24 in Khajuri Khas. One of the injured men was taken to JPC Hospital by his family members, while the second victim was shifted to the facility by police personnel. However, both were declared brought dead by attending doctors upon arrival. The bodies were subsequently shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police recovered the concrete mixer truck involved in the accident from the spot. Meanwhile, forensic teams inspected the accident site and collected evidence to establish the sequence of events. (ANI)