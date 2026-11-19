Arunachal CM Khandu Inaugurates New Vending Shed Facility in Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday inaugurated the Itanagar Municipal Corporation's new Vending Shed at Zoo Road (Gophur) in Itanagar and dedicated the facility to women street and market vendors in the capital.

Built on 8,000 square metres of land taken on lease for four-and-a-half years, with provision for extension, the shed was conceived on the initiative of Mayor Likha Nari. It has two aims: to provide vendors with organised, designated spaces, including those displaced during eviction drives within IMC limits, and to bring the Corporation a steady income through systematic allotment of stalls and collection of rent. Work began on August 3, 2026, and the facility was commissioned on October 11, 2026, in a little over two months.

The shed is planned for 1,200 stalls. Across Blocks A, B, C and D, 1,136 have been completed, while the remaining 64 are still to be done. Beyond the stalls, the complex includes a 155-square-metre canteen and parking for 199 cars. There are six pay-and-use toilets, three each for men and women, along with two toilets for persons with disabilities and a child-feeding room. The site also has a 395-metre concrete pavement road, five cross drains, a borewell, three overhead tanks, a transformer and an 82.5 KVA diesel generator. For safety and upkeep, the Corporation has installed 42 CCTV cameras, eight solar panel units and 16 cattle traps. A 190-square-metre park with a fountain and four-seater benches gives shoppers and vendors a place to sit, and an ATM is under installation.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister congratulated the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Corporators for what he called an excellent initiative, and expressed confidence that the market would be well maintained. Khandu said he trusted that those working in the shed would take care of the new property and keep it clean. He encouraged vendors to build their businesses with the help of banks, pointing to the PM SVANidhi scheme and urging them to also look at the Mudra scheme.

Looking back over a decade, the Chief Minister said Itanagar and Naharlagun had changed remarkably. On future plans, Khandu said that despite the growth of tourism in the State, the twin capital still has no five-star hotel. The government has set aside a large tract of land near Hollongi Airport, and the newly formed Hollongi Area Development Authority will soon issue a Request for Proposal. The Chief Minister also announced that a waterfront development project, proposed under the Prime Minister's PM-DevINE scheme along the river Dikrong from the railway station onward, would begin this year.