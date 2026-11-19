Anuradha Thakur Urges Industry to Raise Wages to Boost Consumption

Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur on Thursday flagged wage stagnation as an issue requiring greater attention from India Inc., urging industry to improve wages to stimulate consumption and strengthen the country's economic growth cycle. Addressing the FICCI Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention 2026, on Thursday Thakur said better wages would help stimulate demand, creating a virtuous cycle that could support economic activity and accelerate India's development journey towards 2047.

"The other big thing which is spoken about is stagnation of wages. You all need to look into that," she told industry representatives. Explaining the importance of wage growth, Thakur said, "Again, from a virtuous cycle perspective, what that does in my mind is that it stimulates demand. It stimulates demand then the virtuous cycle again steps up."

She urged businesses to look beyond their immediate operational requirements and focus on improving conditions for people working in their organisations, saying this would also serve the long-term interests of industry by supporting consumption. "I would urge industry to look at all sides of the picture, whether it is partnering with government in shape of PPPs, whether it is helping us together stimulate urban demand and also rural demand, making conditions for everyone who works for us better," she said.

Thakur said this was not merely a charitable consideration but an economic necessity, as improving the purchasing power of people would help sustain the demand cycle. "Not only because of, it's not a charitable viewpoint. It is a viewpoint that I'm presenting here as something that is in our interest because that keeps the cycle going and we are in a good spot to doing that," she said.

The Economic Affairs Secretary also highlighted the changing economic conditions in rural India, saying improvements in living standards in villages, supported by government interventions, had influenced migration and labour availability in urban centres. Thakur also said people who had moved above poverty and extreme poverty levels represented an important opportunity for businesses, as they had money in their hands and could contribute to consumption demand. "This is the group of people that are your clients in terms of the ones that will create demand," she said.

She added that people moving above poverty levels, supported by employment opportunities created through industrial activity, could become an important source of demand for businesses. Earlier in her address, Thakur said India had weathered several external shocks over the past decade while maintaining its economic progress. She also highlighted the importance of stronger partnerships between the government, industry and communities to accelerate growth as the country moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Thakur said the government had observed a turnaround in private investment since April, with investment activity gradually broadening across sectors. She said industry participation would remain important in strengthening infrastructure, manufacturing and investment, while also supporting demand in both urban and rural areas.