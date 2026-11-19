Bangladesh Crackdown Intensifies As Police Detain Former Minister

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 19 (ANI): Police have detained former Education Minister and senior Awami League leader Nurul Islam Nahid in Bangladesh. He was detained from a residence in Sector 3 of Uttara, Dhaka, early Thursday, November 19, at around 2:20 am, local media reported. Actress Jyotika Jyoti was detained in Dhaka, Bangladesh, taken from her residence in Uttara, amid a wider political crackdown, while authorities have not disclosed the specific case related to her detention, the report said. Sheikh Hasina's political party, Awami League, is currently banned, but its leaders and activists are still organizing activities in various places and holding sudden programs. To stop these activities, the police have been deployed. In addition to the police, other forces are being appointed, and nationwide, various scattered incidents are taking place. Among them, BNP leaders have also been killed in separate attacks over the past few days. In the past three days, at least four people have been killed in separate incidents: one in Faridpur, one in Pirojpur, and two in Narail. In this situation, there is tension in the political field, especially around the announcement that Sheikh Hasina plans to return in December. The Awami League and its affiliated groups are active in various ways, while the police and law enforcement forces are trying to control the situation. At the same time, scattered violent incidents are happening around the country, with BNP leaders also becoming victims in separate attacks. A total of 96 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed across Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Gopalganj, Mymensingh, and Faridpur districts to control the overall law and order situation, ensure public safety, and tackle any untoward incidents, BGB said in a statement on Thursday. Among these, 23 platoons have been deployed in Dhaka district, 15 in Chattogram, 6 in Narayanganj, 15 in Gazipur, 27 in Gopalganj, 2 in Mymensingh, and 3 in Faridpur. Additionally, 5 platoons of BGB personnel remain on standby for deployment. Under the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the deployed BGB personnel are carrying out their duties in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies. Alongside strengthening security and surveillance at key installations, industrial zones, and other important locations in these districts, BGB members are working actively to prevent any form of disorder, violence, or activities that threaten public safety, BGB said. To closely monitor and coordinate the situation on the ground, technology-driven surveillance is continuing from the monitoring cell at the BGB Headquarters. To this end, live footage obtained through drones, body-worn cameras, and improvised devices is being monitored round the clock. "It is worth noting that alongside their regular duties at the border, BGB members are discharging their assigned responsibilities in the respective districts with utmost professionalism, discipline, and patience. Furthermore, they are working diligently to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the general public, keep normal movement and daily activities uninterrupted, and take necessary precautionary measures to handle any untoward situation", BGB said. (ANI)