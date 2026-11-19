Nationwide Bank Strike Set for December 3 Protesting IDBI Bank Sale

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Bank employees and officers across the country will join IDBI Bank staff in a nationwide strike on December 3 to protest the proposed sale of the lender to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings, three major bank unions said on Thursday, despite the government's assurance that the service conditions and pension benefits of existing employees will remain protected after the transaction. The All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) have called for a solidarity strike in support of IDBI Bank employees and officers opposing the transfer of control to a foreign investor.

The unions described the sale as unwarranted, arguing that public sector banks play an important role in protecting people's savings. They said IDBI Bank has deposits of around Rs 3.5 lakh crore and advances of Rs 2.5 lakh crore, taking its total business to approximately Rs 6 lakh crore. The December 3 strike follows a two-day protest by IDBI Bank employees and officers on November 2 and 3. The unions said the government was proceeding with the sale despite the earlier strike.

The Union Cabinet approved the sale of a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank to a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings on October 14 for Rs 52,878 crore. Under the proposed transaction, the government will sell its 30.48 per cent stake, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will divest 30.24 per cent. Following the sale, the government's shareholding will fall to 15 per cent and LIC's to 19 per cent. However, DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla had told ANI in October that the share purchase agreement would protect the service conditions of existing employees and pension benefits. He said a separate pension fund had been established for existing pensioners and would be fully maintained. "Existing employees and existing pensioners should have no apprehensions, as their service conditions have been fully protected," Chawla had said.

The proposed sale has also drawn criticism from Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who warned that privatisation could end reservation protections for SC, ST and OBC candidates. He questioned the move despite IDBI Bank reporting a profit of over Rs 9,000 crore last year. The unions have also raised concerns over the handling of bad loans in the banking sector, alleging that private corporate borrowers were responsible for large non-performing loans and that banks had suffered losses through loan write-offs. (ANI)