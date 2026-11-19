

Disney stock reached a 52-week high of $123.37 after Q4 revenue rose 16% to $25.9 billion.

Target stock hit a two-year high of $171.91 after its Q3 results beat Street expectations. Academy Sports gained as its fiscal 2026 expansion is set to reach 23 new locations across 10 states.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS), Target Corp. (TGT) and Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) stocks climbed to fresh 52-week highs on Wednesday as strong earnings, improving shopper traffic and ambitious store expansion fueled investor optimism.

Disney and Target stocks gained 4% each, while Academy Sports stock climbed 5%.

Disney's Growth Makes Analysts Raise Price Targets

Walt Disney stock hit an annual high of $123.37 after the entertainment giant reported stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter (Q4) results across its Entertainment, Experiences and Sports businesses. Revenue climbed 16% year-on-year to $25.9 billion, while operating income increased 43% to $5 billion. Adjusted earnings reached $1.77 per share, beating analysts' consensus estimate of $1.68.

The results evoked positive reactions from Wall Street, with Needham increasing its price target to $135 from $125 and Raymond James lifting its target to $133 from $119. Both firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock. Analysts also pointed to Disney's planned $3 billion in cost savings through fiscal 2029.

Disney+ and Hulu helped drive growth in the Entertainment division, which brought in $11.9 billion in revenue. Its Experiences business's revenue was $10.1 billion, supported by more visitors to U.S. theme parks and higher customer spending.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained 'extremely bullish'.

Target Benefits From Higher Store Traffic

Target stock reached over a two-year high of $171.91 after the retailer exceeded Q3 Wall Street estimates and raised its full-year outlook. Revenue rose 7.1% to $27.1 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.65 per share, compared with the $2.08 analyst consensus.

However, Target's earnings included a $0.50-per-share boost from tariff refunds. Without that benefit, adjusted EPS was $2.15. Comparable sales grew 5.6%, helped by a 5% rise in store traffic. The company now expects 2026 sales to grow about 6% and guided annual EPS to $10.65 to $11.40.

Retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish'.

Academy Sports Advances Its Store Expansion Plan

Academy Sports stock also climbed to a two-year high of $73.82 as the sporting goods retailer moved closer to completing its fiscal 2026 expansion program. The company is adding locations in regional markets as it looks to boost its physical retail presence.

Academy opened two new stores in Marshall and Magnolia, Texas, and plans to open another in Pascagoula, Mississippi, before the fiscal year ends. This will bring its 2026 total to 23 new stores across 10 states. Retail sentiment toward the stock remained 'bullish'.

So far this year, DIS, TGT and ASO stocks have gained between 7% and 69%.

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