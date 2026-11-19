Asian Games Silver Medalist Vidarsha Vinod Appointed Assistant Director

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 19 (ANI): Indian shooter Vidarsha Vinod, who won two silver medals for India at the Asian Games, has been appointed as an Assistant Director in the Keralam Sports Directorate. Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheeshan handed over the appointment order to Vidarsha on Thursday.

Vidarsha, alongside Tilottama Sen and Ashi Chouksey, clinched a silver medal in the women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions team event, contributing to India's podium finish at the Asian Games. Vidarsha also secured a silver medal in the women's 10 m air rifle team with Elanevil Valarivan and Sonam Maskar. With this achievement, she became the first Malayali woman shooter to win a shooting medal at the continental sporting event.

Following her success at the Asian Games, Vidarsha had expressed her willingness to accept a government job offer from Keralam. Taking note of her request, Sports Minister O J Janeesh directed officials to identify a suitable position for the athlete in government service. Her appointment is being seen as recognition of her outstanding contribution to Indian sports and her achievement in bringing laurels to Kerala on the international stage.

Speaking to ANI, Vinod expressed gratitude to the Keralam government for appointing her as an Assistant Director, describing the opportunity as a dream come true. She also encouraged fellow athletes to approach the government for support, expressing confidence in its willingness to help sportspersons.“I am truly grateful to the government for its support. Becoming a government employee was always a dream of mine, and I can proudly say that it has finally come true. I feel extremely honoured. I would also encourage fellow athletes to come forward and approach the government whenever they need support or assistance, as they are always willing to help," she said. (ANI)