Skepticism Over Trilateral Summit Between Trump Xi Jinping and Putin

Executive Director of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) America Dhruva Jaishankar on Thursday said that while the historic trilateral summit between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen is largely aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, the absence of key stakeholders raises scepticism over what the talks can actually achieve.

Speaking with ANI, Jaishankar noted that the unprecedented meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit appears driven by Washington's belief that Beijing's close ties with Moscow could help broker a settlement in Ukraine. However, he pointed out that excluding Kyiv and European powers limits the effectiveness of the gathering.

"So the Presidents of the US, China, and Russia are meeting today in Shenzhen on the sidelines of a major summit-the APEC summit that is taking place there. This appears to be mostly directed at a resolution to the war in Ukraine. And that seems to be the major focus for this meeting. And President Trump seems to believe that having China there, given the closeness of the China-Russia relationship, will help in that respect. However, there are limitations because of course, the Ukrainians are not in the room, Europeans are not in the room, and other key stakeholders are not. So I think there's some scepticism, despite the public, high-profile trilateral meeting, about how effective it will be and what the outcomes are going to be," he said.