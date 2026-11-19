

Sellas priced its $150 million share offering at $13, a 28% discount to Wednesday's close.

Sellas plans to sell 11.54 million shares. Gross proceeds could reach $172.5 million if underwriters exercise their option in full. The biotech firm plans to meet with the FDA and aims to file for vaccine approval in the first half of 2027.

Shares of Sellas Life Sciences (SLS) fell nearly 20% overnight heading into Thursday after the biotech firm priced its $150 million offering at a steep discount, frustrating investors who had welcomed its leukemia trial win a day earlier.

Why Sellas' $13 Share Price Drew Attention

SLS stock entered the week trading at $7.47. Positive results from its Phase 3 leukemia trial sent the stock up 156% to $19.15 on Tuesday, before it gave back 6% on Wednesday. The rally allowed Sellas to price new shares about 74% above Monday's close. For investors who bought after the results, though, the same deal gave new buyers a 28% discount, or nearly $5 a share, from Wednesday's close.

Sellas plans to sell about 11.54 million new shares and expects the deal to close on Friday. The underwriters have 30 days to buy up to another 1.73 million shares, which would bring gross proceeds to $172.5 million if they exercise the option in full.

SLS Bulls Question Size Of The Discount

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SLS stayed 'extremely bullish' amid 'extremely high' message volume. Several users still supported the company or the decision to raise money. What drew their criticism was the price Sellas accepted so soon after the trial win.

SLS sentiment and message volume as of November 19 | Source: Stocktwits

One user questioned,“I guess the CEO thinks the company is only worth $13 per share? Crazy low price when the shares have been trading up to $20 every day.”

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Another user said,“$SLS the capital raise was absolutely 100% the right thing to do. Strongly disagree with this price though.”

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A separate user said,“$SLS yeah, I know the price of the offering is disheartening. In the big scheme I won't even remember this. What I can do is add 5% to my position to offset the dilution.”

What Comes Next For Sellas' Leukemia Vaccine?

Behind Sellas' recent rally was a survival benefit for leukemia patients with few treatment options left. In Sellas' Phase 3 Regal trial, patients who received its experimental vaccine, Galinpepimut-S (GPS), lived a median of 24 months, compared with 14.7 months for those given the best available treatment. The trial met its main goal of improving survival in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who were in their second or later remission and could not undergo a stem cell transplant.

Sellas now plans to meet with the FDA and aims to file for approval in the first half of 2027. The offering would add to the $134.7 million in cash and cash equivalents the company held at the end of September. Sellas said it would use the proceeds to fund clinical development, prepare for a potential launch and cover day-to-day operations.

SLS stock has surged 376% year-to-date.

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