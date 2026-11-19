A young singer from Nagaland has drawn attention online once again, this time with a Chhath devotional song performed with such feeling and accuracy that listeners across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have responded in large numbers.

Lichi, who posts on Instagram as @missy_chilii, shared a rendition of the well-known Chhath track Bari Mori Maiya, and the clip has spread widely since the festival began. Her voice and her pronunciation of the Bhojpuri lyrics have been singled out in the comments.

Lichi is not only a singer. According to her Instagram profile, she is also a law student and a songwriter, and she has built a following of more than 2.8 lakh people. She has sung in over 33 languages and uses her music to bring India's linguistic variety into a single space, connecting different regional cultures through song.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lichii (@missy_chilii)

This is not the first time she has found an audience through Chhath music. Last year, her Chhath songs went viral and brought her sudden attention online. Encouraged by that response, she has shared two new song videos this year for the festival, and they have drawn similar traction.

Hearing a singer raised in Nagaland's culture deliver local Chhath lyrics with that level of devotion has moved many users. The comments are filled with appreciation, with listeners saying her songs show that music and faith have no borders and no language.