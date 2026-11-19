(MENAFN- Straits Research) Green Hydrogen Market Size & Growth Analysis The global green hydrogen market size was valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 17.34 billion in 2026 to USD 237.46 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Europe dominated the green hydrogen market with a market share of 39.4% in 2025. Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced by splitting water through electrolysis using renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower. It is used in industries such as steel manufacturing, chemicals, transportation, and energy storage to reduce carbon emissions and support the transition to cleaner energy. Green Hydrogen Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 12.5 Billion2026 Market Size USD 17.34 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 237.46 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 38.7%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) Europe Europe Market Share (2025) 39.4% Fastest-Growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 42.36%Segment Insights By Technology Leading Segment Alkaline Electrolyzer Market Share in 2025 47.6% By Application Fastest-Growing Segment Transport CAGR 42.85% (2026–2034) By End use Industry Leading Segment Chemical Market Share in 2025 31.8% Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 Market Drivers 02 Industrial Decarbonization Commitments Emission-reduction targets across steel, cement, and chemical industries create demand for green hydrogen as a cleaner alternative to fossil-based fuels and feedstocks. Industrial manufacturers seek to lower production-related emissions while maintaining output and operational efficiency. This shift encourages long-term hydrogen procurement agreements and investment in dedicated production facilities. For example, steelmakers use green hydrogen in direct reduced iron processes to replace coal-based methods, supporting demand from large industrial consumers. 03 Green Ammonia and Fertilizer Production Ammonia production depends on hydrogen as a key feedstock, creating a direct demand opportunity for green hydrogen in the fertilizer industry. Fertilizer manufacturers are adopting renewable-based hydrogen to reduce the emissions associated with conventional natural gas-based ammonia production. This transition supports investment in electrolyzer-linked hydrogen supply and green ammonia production facilities. For example, green ammonia plants use renewable hydrogen and nitrogen to produce lower-carbon fertilizers, creating additional demand for commercial-scale green hydrogen. 04 Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Green Hydrogen

Drivers Market Impact Industrial Decarbonization Commitments Steel, cement, and chemical manufacturers are adopting low-carbon production targets to reduce emissions from energy-intensive operations. Green hydrogen provides an alternative to coal and natural gas in processes such as direct reduced iron (DRI) steelmaking, creating demand from industrial producers seeking lower-carbon production methods. Green Ammonia and Fertilizer Production Fertilizer manufacturers require hydrogen as a primary feedstock for ammonia production. The shift from natural gas-based hydrogen to green hydrogen supports lower-emission fertilizer manufacturing and creates procurement opportunities for dedicated hydrogen producers. Refinery Feedstock Substitution Refineries use hydrogen for hydrocracking and desulfurization to produce cleaner fuels. Environmental requirements and corporate emission targets encourage refiners to replace conventional hydrogen with green alternatives, supporting demand from existing industrial consumers. Government Incentives and Carbon Pricing Mechanisms Production subsidies, tax credits, and carbon pricing measures improve the commercial feasibility of green hydrogen projects. These mechanisms reduce the cost gap with conventional hydrogen, encourage investment in production facilities, and support additional supply capacity. Development of Hydrogen Transport and Storage Infrastructure Dedicated pipelines, storage terminals, and port facilities improve the movement and availability of green hydrogen across industrial regions. Shared infrastructure connects producers with distant consumers, reduces distribution barriers, and supports larger-scale market supply.

05

Market Restraints

06

High Green Hydrogen Production Costs

High production costs remain a major barrier due to expensive electrolyzers, renewable electricity, and energy-intensive production processes. These expenses make green hydrogen less competitive than conventional grey hydrogen, particularly in cost-sensitive industrial applications. This price gap limits adoption among potential buyers, slows investment in new projects, and restricts market expansion.

07

Limited Hydrogen Storage and Transportation Infrastructure

Limited availability of dedicated pipelines, storage facilities, and distribution networks creates challenges in transporting green hydrogen from production sites to end users. High infrastructure development costs and hydrogen handling requirements further increase supply chain expenses. These constraints restrict market accessibility, delay project development, and slow adoption across industrial and mobility applications.

08

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Green Hydrogen

Restraints Market Impact High Green Hydrogen Production Costs High renewable electricity prices, expensive electrolyzers, and energy-intensive production processes increase the cost of green hydrogen. This limits its price competitiveness against conventional grey hydrogen and delays adoption across cost-sensitive industries. High Capital Investment Requirements Green hydrogen projects require substantial investment in electrolyzers, renewable power generation, water treatment, and associated facilities. High upfront costs and uncertain returns make financing difficult, particularly for new market entrants and large-scale projects. Limited Hydrogen Storage and Transportation Infrastructure Insufficient pipelines, storage facilities, distribution networks, and refueling stations restrict the movement and delivery of green hydrogen. Infrastructure gaps increase logistics costs and limit adoption among industrial and mobility users. Uncertain Demand and Limited Long-Term Offtake Agreements Uncertain demand and a shortage of committed buyers make it difficult for producers to secure stable revenue streams. This weakens project bankability, delays final investment decisions, and slows production capacity expansion. Regulatory Uncertainty and Complex Approval Processes Inconsistent safety standards, certification requirements, and lengthy project approvals create uncertainty for developers and investors. These challenges delay project execution, increase compliance costs, and restrict cross-border trade.

09

Market Opportunities

10

Green Hydrogen Certification and Carbon Accounting Services

Green hydrogen producers, industrial buyers, energy traders, and project developers require reliable certification to verify hydrogen production pathways and track emissions across the supply chain. Market players can generate revenue through certification audits, lifecycle emissions assessments, carbon accounting software, and compliance consulting, with companies such as TÜV SÜD, Bureau Veritas, and DNV offering relevant hydrogen certification and verification services.

11

Hydrogen-Based Industrial Equipment Retrofitting Services

Steel plants, refineries, chemical manufacturers, glass producers, and other energy-intensive industries can benefit from equipment modifications that allow hydrogen use in existing industrial processes. Engineering firms and equipment suppliers can create new revenue through burner conversions, furnace modifications, hydrogen-compatible components, and retrofit maintenance contracts, with companies such as thyssenkrupp Uhde, Bosch, and Siemens Energy active in related hydrogen technology and industrial equipment solutions.

Green Hydrogen Market Dynamics 01

Industrial Decarbonization Commitments

Emission-reduction targets across steel, cement, and chemical industries create demand for green hydrogen as a cleaner alternative to fossil-based fuels and feedstocks. Industrial manufacturers seek to lower production-related emissions while maintaining output and operational efficiency. This shift encourages long-term hydrogen procurement agreements and investment in dedicated production facilities. For example, steelmakers use green hydrogen in direct reduced iron processes to replace coal-based methods, supporting demand from large industrial consumers.

02

Green Ammonia and Fertilizer Production

Ammonia production depends on hydrogen as a key feedstock, creating a direct demand opportunity for green hydrogen in the fertilizer industry. Fertilizer manufacturers are adopting renewable-based hydrogen to reduce the emissions associated with conventional natural gas-based ammonia production. This transition supports investment in electrolyzer-linked hydrogen supply and green ammonia production facilities. For example, green ammonia plants use renewable hydrogen and nitrogen to produce lower-carbon

01

Industrial Decarbonization Commitments

Emission-reduction targets across steel, cement, and chemical industries create demand for green hydrogen as a cleaner alternative to fossil-based fuels and feedstocks. Industrial manufacturers seek to lower production-related emissions while maintaining output and operational efficiency. This shift encourages long-term hydrogen procurement agreements and investment in dedicated production facilities. For example, steelmakers use green hydrogen in direct reduced iron processes to replace coal-based methods, supporting demand from large industrial consumers.

02

Green Ammonia and Fertilizer Production

Ammonia production depends on hydrogen as a key feedstock, creating a direct demand opportunity for green hydrogen in the fertilizer industry. Fertilizer manufacturers are adopting renewable-based hydrogen to reduce the emissions associated with conventional natural gas-based ammonia production. This transition supports investment in electrolyzer-linked hydrogen supply and green ammonia production facilities. For example, green ammonia plants use renewable hydrogen and nitrogen to produce lower-carbon fertilizers, creating additional demand for commercial-scale green hydrogen.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Green Hydrogen

Drivers Market Impact Industrial Decarbonization Commitments Steel, cement, and chemical manufacturers are adopting low-carbon production targets to reduce emissions from energy-intensive operations. Green hydrogen provides an alternative to coal and natural gas in processes such as direct reduced iron (DRI) steelmaking, creating demand from industrial producers seeking lower-carbon production methods. Green Ammonia and Fertilizer Production Fertilizer manufacturers require hydrogen as a primary feedstock for ammonia production. The shift from natural gas-based hydrogen to green hydrogen supports lower-emission fertilizer manufacturing and creates procurement opportunities for dedicated hydrogen producers. Refinery Feedstock Substitution Refineries use hydrogen for hydrocracking and desulfurization to produce cleaner fuels. Environmental requirements and corporate emission targets encourage refiners to replace conventional hydrogen with green alternatives, supporting demand from existing industrial consumers. Government Incentives and Carbon Pricing Mechanisms Production subsidies, tax credits, and carbon pricing measures improve the commercial feasibility of green hydrogen projects. These mechanisms reduce the cost gap with conventional hydrogen, encourage investment in production facilities, and support additional supply capacity. Development of Hydrogen Transport and Storage Infrastructure Dedicated pipelines, storage terminals, and port facilities improve the movement and availability of green hydrogen across industrial regions. Shared infrastructure connects producers with distant consumers, reduces distribution barriers, and supports larger-scale market supply.

01

High Green Hydrogen Production Costs

High production costs remain a major barrier due to expensive electrolyzers, renewable electricity, and energy-intensive production processes. These expenses make green hydrogen less competitive than conventional grey hydrogen, particularly in cost-sensitive industrial applications. This price gap limits adoption among potential buyers, slows investment in new projects, and restricts market expansion.

02

Limited Hydrogen Storage and Transportation Infrastructure

Limited availability of dedicated pipelines, storage facilities, and distribution networks creates challenges in transporting green hydrogen from production sites to end users. High infrastructure development costs and hydrogen handling requirements further increase supply chain expenses. These constraints restrict market accessibility, delay project development, and slow adoption across industrial and mobility applications.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Green Hydrogen

Restraints Market Impact High Green Hydrogen Production Costs High renewable electricity prices, expensive electrolyzers, and energy-intensive production processes increase the cost of green hydrogen. This limits its price competitiveness against conventional grey hydrogen and delays adoption across cost-sensitive industries. High Capital Investment Requirements Green hydrogen projects require substantial investment in electrolyzers, renewable power generation, water treatment, and associated facilities. High upfront costs and uncertain returns make financing difficult, particularly for new market entrants and large-scale projects. Limited Hydrogen Storage and Transportation Infrastructure Insufficient pipelines, storage facilities, distribution networks, and refueling stations restrict the movement and delivery of green hydrogen. Infrastructure gaps increase logistics costs and limit adoption among industrial and mobility users. Uncertain Demand and Limited Long-Term Offtake Agreements Uncertain demand and a shortage of committed buyers make it difficult for producers to secure stable revenue streams. This weakens project bankability, delays final investment decisions, and slows production capacity expansion. Regulatory Uncertainty and Complex Approval Processes Inconsistent safety standards, certification requirements, and lengthy project approvals create uncertainty for developers and investors. These challenges delay project execution, increase compliance costs, and restrict cross-border trade.

01

Green Hydrogen Certification and Carbon Accounting Services

Green hydrogen producers, industrial buyers, energy traders, and project developers require reliable certification to verify hydrogen production pathways and track emissions across the supply chain. Market players can generate revenue through certification audits, lifecycle emissions assessments, carbon accounting software, and compliance consulting, with companies such as TÜV SÜD, Bureau Veritas, and DNV offering relevant hydrogen certification and verification services.

02

Hydrogen-Based Industrial Equipment Retrofitting Services

Steel plants, refineries, chemical manufacturers, glass producers, and other energy-intensive industries can benefit from equipment modifications that allow hydrogen use in existing industrial processes. Engineering firms and equipment suppliers can create new revenue through burner conversions, furnace modifications, hydrogen-compatible components, and retrofit maintenance contracts, with companies such as thyssenkrupp Uhde, Bosch, and Siemens Energy active in related hydrogen technology and industrial equipment solutions.

, creating additional demand for commercial-scale green hydrogen.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Drivers in Green Hydrogen

Drivers Market Impact Industrial Decarbonization Commitments Steel, cement, and chemical manufacturers are adopting low-carbon production targets to reduce emissions from energy-intensive operations. Green hydrogen provides an alternative to coal and natural gas in processes such as direct reduced iron (DRI) steelmaking, creating demand from industrial producers seeking lower-carbon production methods. Green Ammonia and Fertilizer Production Fertilizer manufacturers require hydrogen as a primary feedstock for ammonia production. The shift from natural gas-based hydrogen to green hydrogen supports lower-emission fertilizer manufacturing and creates procurement opportunities for dedicated hydrogen producers. Refinery Feedstock Substitution Refineries use hydrogen for hydrocracking and desulfurization to produce cleaner fuels. Environmental requirements and corporate emission targets encourage refiners to replace conventional hydrogen with green alternatives, supporting demand from existing industrial consumers. Government Incentives and Carbon Pricing Mechanisms Production subsidies, tax credits, and carbon pricing measures improve the commercial feasibility of green hydrogen projects. These mechanisms reduce the cost gap with conventional hydrogen, encourage investment in production facilities, and support additional supply capacity. Development of Hydrogen Transport and Storage Infrastructure Dedicated pipelines, storage terminals, and port facilities improve the movement and availability of green hydrogen across industrial regions. Shared infrastructure connects producers with distant consumers, reduces distribution barriers, and supports larger-scale market supply.

01

High Green Hydrogen Production Costs

High production costs remain a major barrier due to expensive electrolyzers, renewable electricity, and energy-intensive production processes. These expenses make green hydrogen less competitive than conventional grey hydrogen, particularly in cost-sensitive industrial applications. This price gap limits adoption among potential buyers, slows investment in new projects, and restricts market expansion.

02

Limited Hydrogen Storage and Transportation Infrastructure

Limited availability of dedicated pipelines, storage facilities, and distribution networks creates challenges in transporting green hydrogen from production sites to end users. High infrastructure development costs and hydrogen handling requirements further increase supply chain expenses. These constraints restrict market accessibility, delay project development, and slow adoption across industrial and mobility applications.

03

Impact Analysis of Key Restraints in Green Hydrogen

Restraints Market Impact High Green Hydrogen Production Costs High renewable electricity prices, expensive electrolyzers, and energy-intensive production processes increase the cost of green hydrogen. This limits its price competitiveness against conventional grey hydrogen and delays adoption across cost-sensitive industries. High Capital Investment Requirements Green hydrogen projects require substantial investment in electrolyzers, renewable power generation, water treatment, and associated facilities. High upfront costs and uncertain returns make financing difficult, particularly for new market entrants and large-scale projects. Limited Hydrogen Storage and Transportation Infrastructure Insufficient pipelines, storage facilities, distribution networks, and refueling stations restrict the movement and delivery of green hydrogen. Infrastructure gaps increase logistics costs and limit adoption among industrial and mobility users. Uncertain Demand and Limited Long-Term Offtake Agreements Uncertain demand and a shortage of committed buyers make it difficult for producers to secure stable revenue streams. This weakens project bankability, delays final investment decisions, and slows production capacity expansion. Regulatory Uncertainty and Complex Approval Processes Inconsistent safety standards, certification requirements, and lengthy project approvals create uncertainty for developers and investors. These challenges delay project execution, increase compliance costs, and restrict cross-border trade.

01

Green Hydrogen Certification and Carbon Accounting Services

Green hydrogen producers, industrial buyers, energy traders, and project developers require reliable certification to verify hydrogen production pathways and track emissions across the supply chain. Market players can generate revenue through certification audits, lifecycle emissions assessments, carbon accounting software, and compliance consulting, with companies such as TÜV SÜD, Bureau Veritas, and DNV offering relevant hydrogen certification and verification services.

02

Hydrogen-Based Industrial Equipment Retrofitting Services

Steel plants, refineries, chemical manufacturers, glass producers, and other energy-intensive industries can benefit from equipment modifications that allow hydrogen use in existing industrial processes. Engineering firms and equipment suppliers can create new revenue through burner conversions, furnace modifications, hydrogen-compatible components, and retrofit maintenance contracts, with companies such as thyssenkrupp Uhde, Bosch, and Siemens Energy active in related hydrogen technology and industrial equipment solutions.

Green Hydrogen Market Segmental AnalysisBy Technology

The alkaline electrolyzer segment holds the largest market share of 47.6%, supported by its established commercial use, relatively mature technology, and suitability for large-scale hydrogen production. Its comparatively lower capital costs and long operating history make it an attractive option for industrial projects seeking to expand green hydrogen capacity.

The solid oxide electrolyzer segment is the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 43.18%, driven by its high electrical efficiency and ability to utilize industrial waste heat. Its potential to reduce electricity consumption and support integrated hydrogen production is encouraging adoption in energy-intensive industrial facilities.

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By Application

The power generation segment accounts for the largest market share of 34.5%, driven by the role of green hydrogen in storing renewable electricity and balancing intermittent power supply. Its use in fuel cells, gas turbines, and energy storage systems supports renewable energy integration and provides flexibility to electricity networks.

The transport segment is the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 42.85%, supported by efforts to reduce emissions from heavy-duty vehicles, shipping, and other difficult-to-electrify transport sectors. Hydrogen-powered fuel cells and hydrogen-based fuels are creating opportunities for green hydrogen adoption across transportation networks.

By End use Industry

The chemical segment leads the market with a share of 31.8%, supported by its established requirement for hydrogen in ammonia, methanol, and other chemical production processes. Green hydrogen offers manufacturers a pathway to replace fossil-based hydrogen, reduce production emissions, and meet sustainability requirements.

The chemical segment is also the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 40.46%, driven by industrial decarbonization targets and growing demand for low-carbon chemicals. The transition toward green ammonia and methanol production is encouraging chemical manufacturers to invest in renewable-powered hydrogen supply and upgrade existing production facilities.

By Renewable Source

The wind energy segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.18%, supported by its ability to supply renewable electricity for large-scale electrolyzer operations. Access to utility-scale wind generation and opportunities to convert surplus electricity into storable hydrogen are supporting its use in green hydrogen production projects.

The solar energy segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.57%, driven by expanding solar power capacity and the integration of photovoltaic systems with electrolyzers. Declining solar technology costs and growing investment in solar-powered hydrogen facilities are encouraging wider adoption across industrial and energy applications.

By Distribution Channel

The pipeline segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.86%, supported by its suitability for continuous, high-volume hydrogen transportation between production facilities and industrial consumers. Dedicated pipeline infrastructure enables reliable supply, reduces repeated handling, and supports the development of regional hydrogen distribution networks.

The cargo segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38.94%, driven by the need to transport hydrogen across regions without established pipeline networks. Specialized carriers and hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia are creating opportunities for long-distance distribution and international green hydrogen trade.

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Green Hydrogen Market Regional Analysis Europe Green Hydrogen Market

The Europe green hydrogen market accounted for the dominant share of 39.4% in 2025.

U.K. Green Hydrogen Market

The U.K. government targets up to 10 GW of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity, with at least 5 GW from electrolytic hydrogen. This target is expected to encourage investment in green hydrogen production facilities and electrolyser technologies. The government also projects low-carbon hydrogen demand of 85–125 TWh, supporting the development of production, storage and distribution infrastructure.

Germany Green Hydrogen Market

Germany aims to establish at least 10 GW of domestic electrolysis capacity to strengthen its hydrogen production capabilities. This target is expected to support investments in electrolyser manufacturing and green hydrogen facilities. The country's hydrogen and hydrogen-derivative demand is projected to reach 95–130 TWh, with 50–70% expected to be met through imports. This creates opportunities for hydrogen import terminals, pipelines and distribution infrastructure.

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Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Market

The Asia Pacific green hydrogen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.36% during the forecast period 2026–2034, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

Japan Green Hydrogen Market

Japan aims to increase hydrogen and ammonia supply to approximately 12 million tonnes annually, creating opportunities for green hydrogen production, imports and supply-chain infrastructure. The government also plans to provide approximately ¥3 trillion in support to develop low-carbon hydrogen supply chains and reduce the cost gap, encouraging investment in production technologies and related infrastructure.

India Green Hydrogen Market

India targets annual green hydrogen production of at least 5 million tonnes, with potential production reaching 10 million tonnes when export demand is included. The government has also awarded incentives for 3,000 MW per year of electrolyser manufacturing capacity, supporting domestic equipment production and the expansion of green hydrogen facilities.

China Green Hydrogen Market

China aims to expand its hydrogen-powered vehicle fleet to 100,000 vehicles, supporting demand for hydrogen refuelling infrastructure and cleaner hydrogen supplies. The government has also approved hydrogen application pilot programmes across five city clusters, with each cluster eligible for up to CNY 1.6 billion in central government incentives, encouraging investment in hydrogen production and supply chains.

North America Green Hydrogen Market

The North America green hydrogen market accounted for the regional share of 22.6% in 2025.

U.S. Green Hydrogen Market

The U.S. Department of Energy projects clean hydrogen production potential of approximately 10 million metric tonnes annually, supported by investments in domestic production and regional hydrogen hubs. This expansion is expected to create opportunities for electrolyser manufacturers, renewable energy developers and hydrogen infrastructure providers. The government also targets a clean hydrogen production cost of USD 1 per kg, which could improve the economic viability of green hydrogen and encourage its adoption across steel manufacturing, ammonia production, refining and heavy-duty transportation.

Canada Green Hydrogen Market

The Canada Energy Regulator projects that low-emission hydrogen production could reach approximately 10 million tonnes under its net-zero scenario, reflecting potential demand from industrial decarbonization and export markets. Hydrogen could account for around 5% of Canada's end-use energy demand, creating opportunities for domestic production and distribution infrastructure. The country could also export up to 4.5 million tonnes of hydrogen, supporting investments in production facilities, export terminals, pipelines and related supply-chain infrastructure.

Competitive landscape

The green hydrogen market is moderately fragmented, with participation from established energy companies, industrial gas producers, electrolyzer manufacturers, renewable energy developers, engineering and technology providers, and emerging clean energy startups. The leading players in the green hydrogen market are Nel ASA, Plug Power Inc., Siemens Energy AG, thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA, and Air Liquide S.A., with these five companies estimated to collectively account for approximately 25–30% of the global green hydrogen market share; this is an indicative estimate based on their green hydrogen production and electrolyzer activities, as their exact combined share is not publicly disclosed.

Established players primarily compete on electrolyzer efficiency, production capacity, project execution capabilities, technological expertise, renewable energy access, infrastructure development, production costs, and long-term supply agreements. Emerging players generally compete through innovative electrolyzer technologies, cost-effective production methods, advanced energy storage integration, modular hydrogen production systems, improved operational efficiency, and specialized solutions for industrial applications and decentralized hydrogen supply within the green hydrogen market ecosystem.

Alkaline Electrolyzer Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer Solid Oxide Electrolyzer (SOEC) Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) Electrolyzer

Solar-Powered Green Hydrogen Wind-Powered Green Hydrogen Hydropower-Based Green Hydrogen Hybrid Renewable-Powered Green Hydrogen

Industrial Feedstock (Refining, Chemicals, and Fertilizers) Transportation Power Generation & Energy Storage Green Ammonia Production Green Methanol & E-Fuels Production Others

Industrial Power & Utilities Transportation & Mobility Chemicals & Fertilizers Others

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Green Hydrogen Market Nel ASA (Norway Plug Power Inc. (US) Siemens Energy AG (Germany) Thyssenkrupp Nucera AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Air Liquide S.A. (France) Linde plc (UK) Cummins Inc. (US) ITM Power plc (UK) Bloom Energy Corporation (US) Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (US ENGIE S.A. (France) Fortescue Hydrogen Systems (Australia) ACWA Power Company (Saudi Arabia)Key Industry Developments April 2026 Air Liquide expanded its green hydrogen production network by commissioning new renewable hydrogen facilities to support industrial decarbonization and clean mobility applications. February 2026 Plug Power Inc. launched new PEM electrolyzer systems with higher efficiency and expanded manufacturing capacity to accelerate global green hydrogen deployment. October 2025 Linde plc expanded its green hydrogen infrastructure through new supply agreements and production projects supporting steel, chemical, and mobility industries ScopeSegmentation By Technology 4By Renewable Energy Source 4By Application 6By End Use 5Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Nel ASA (Norway) · Plug Power Inc. (US) · Siemens Energy AG (Germany) · Thyssenkrupp Nucera AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) · Air Liquide S.A. (France)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The green hydrogen market size is valued at USD 17.34 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 237.46 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period 2026-2034. Europe dominated the market with a share of 39.4% in 2025. The leading companies in this market are Nel ASA, Plug Power Inc., Siemens Energy AG, Thyssenkrupp Nucera AG & Co. KGaA, Air Liquide S.A.. The green hydrogen market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.