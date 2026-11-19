MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> John R. Phillips, hypnotherapist and founder of Success WOW!, says his practice has received 83 Google reviews, with an average rating of 5.0 stars. The reviews share clients' perspectives on working with Phillips and the changes they sought to make.

UTAH - November 18, 2026 -

John R. Phillips, hypnotherapist and founder of Success WOW!, says his practice has received 83 Google reviews, with an average rating of 5.0 stars. The reviews offer clients' perspectives on their experiences working with Phillips and the changes they sought to make.

Reviewers describe seeking support for concerns such as weight management, smoking, and stress. Some describe feeling relief or a change in how they respond to familiar habits and difficult situations. Individual experiences vary, and reviews reflect the perspectives of the people who wrote them.

"Clients come to me exhausted from fighting themselves," Phillips says.“They've used willpower to quit smoking, to stop the late-night eating, to break out of the same anxiety loop every night. And willpower works-until it doesn't. The moment you're tired, stressed, or distracted, the pattern walks right back in. My work is about ending that fight, not winning it.”

Phillips describes recurring habits and reactions as "toxic patterns," including smoking, eating in response to stress, or fear that arises in familiar situations. He views these patterns not as character flaws but as learned responses that can be difficult to change through willpower alone.

Across the reviews, some clients describe changes in confidence, eating habits, or their relationship with smoking. Phillips says his work focuses on exploring the patterns behind clients' goals; results and experiences differ from person to person.

Phillips works one-on-one with clients. Each engagement begins with a conversation about the client's goals and whether hypnosis may be an appropriate fit.

"I'd rather turn away a bad fit than take someone's money for work that won't land," Phillips says.“That's not a sales line. It's how I sleep at night.”

About Success WOW!

Success WOW! is the hypnotherapy and coaching practice of John R. Phillips. Phillips works with clients on goals such as changing unwanted habits, managing stress, building confidence, and addressing cravings and fears. Services include weight-management and smoking-cessation support, stress-management coaching, and confidence building. For more information, visit SuccessWOW.

Contact:

John R. Phillips Success WOW! Phone: (801) 638-4413 Email: ... Website: SuccessWOW