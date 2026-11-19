MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> John R. Phillips, hypnotherapist and founder of Success WOW!, today announced the launch of the Toxic Pattern VanisherTM, his signature approach to helping clients address patterns they feel stuck in, including cravings, fear, anxiety, and self-sabotage.

UTAH - November 18, 2026 -

John R. Phillips, hypnotherapist and founder of Success WOW!, today announced the launch of the Toxic Pattern VanisherTM, his signature approach to helping clients address patterns they feel stuck in, including cravings, fear, recurring anxiety, and self-sabotage.

Phillips uses the term "toxic pattern" to describe a behavior or reaction someone wants to change but finds difficult to stop: the cigarette after dinner, eating in response to stress rather than hunger, or fear that surfaces in familiar situations. He believes many such patterns develop in response to earlier stress or painful experiences and can feel automatic, making willpower alone difficult to sustain.

"Most people come to me exhausted from fighting themselves," Phillips says.“They've used willpower to quit smoking, to stop the 11 PM snacking, to stop spiraling into the same anxiety loop every night. And willpower works - until it doesn't. The moment you're tired, stressed, or distracted, the pattern walks right back in. The problem was never their discipline. It was the level they were fighting on.”

The Toxic Pattern VanisherTM follows four steps. First, Phillips and the client map the pattern: what happens, when it begins, what may trigger it, and how it affects the client. Phillips says this conversation can help clients see the pattern less as a character flaw and more as a learned response shaped by experience.

Second, the client is guided into a relaxed state while remaining awake and in control. Third, Phillips helps the client explore the pattern's origins and work with the emotions associated with it, without intentionally revisiting distressing experiences. Finally, they practice strengthening a response the client prefers, such as greater calm, confidence, or a less intense reaction to a craving.

Phillips says the method differs from approaches focused only on managing symptoms because it seeks to explore the experiences and triggers behind a pattern. "Suggestions planted over an unresolved root are like painting over rust," he says.“It looks fine for a while. We go to the root instead.”

Phillips says the approach is not a quick fix and requires active participation. He also advises that people whose needs call for clinical care should seek that support first. "I'd rather turn away a bad fit than take someone's money for work that won't land. That's how I sleep at night," he says.

The Toxic Pattern VanisherTM is offered for concerns including smoking and nicotine use, emotional eating and cravings, stress and anxiety, fears and phobias, and self-sabotaging behaviors. Sessions are one-on-one and begin with a free Zoom consultation to discuss the client's goals and determine whether the approach may be a good fit.

About Success WOW!

Success WOW! is John R. Phillips's hypnotherapy and coaching practice. Phillips works with clients on goals such as changing unwanted habits, managing stress and anxiety, building confidence, and addressing cravings and fears. Services include weight-loss and smoking-cessation support, stress and anxiety relief, and confidence building. For more information, visit SuccessWOW.

Contact:

John R. Phillips Success WOW! Phone: (801) 638-4413 Email: ... Website: SuccessWOW