(MENAFN- NewsVoir) On International Men's Day, Fight Club India (fc) and COMMUNITIE released 'go first', a video campaign built from conversations with men on the streets of both cities.

Through November, Jeet Kapoor, fc core member and creator, in Bengaluru, and Sathwik Maanthini, COMMUNITIE Co-founder, in Hyderabad, spoke to 50 men aged 21 to 38. They started with city banter, asking men what they thought of men in the other city, then moved closer with each conversation to how men show up for each other: how they check in, when they talk honestly, and what goes unsaid.



Still from International Men's Day campaign



The last question mattered most: what would you want to hear from your bro when things aren't going right for you? And have you ever said it to a friend?



“I've known how much you've been through. You've gotten this far. You can get through this as well,” said a man in Bangalore.



“No matter what, we're going to deal with this together,” said a man in Hyderabad.



“Just because you're having a hard time, it doesn't mean you're a hard person to be around during that time,” said a man in Bangalore.



“We've been through so much, we'll get through this one as well,” said a man in Hyderabad.



Most men said they had never said it to a friend.



The campaign grew out of what fc has seen on the ground since 2025: 60 round tables with 250 men in Bengaluru, and 40 one-on-one conversations. Two findings shaped it. Men consistently underestimate how much other men are struggling, and once one man speaks honestly, the others follow. Men are already willing to open up, and fear of judgement keeps them quiet.



“In our round tables, the room changes the moment one man goes beyond the surface and talks about what he's actually been through. Every man in that room was waiting for someone to start. Men are looking for social permission from other men, and that's what go first is about: being the first one to say it to your friends,” said Ayesha Syed Asif, Founder, Fight Club India.



“Men were brilliant at roasting men from the other city. Then we asked what they'd want their boys to say when things get tough, and the answers sounded the same in both cities,” said Jeet Kapoor.



“Being a man is the trickiest position, and that's exactly what was resonating in every answer that people gave. They show love but only in the language they know, and that is definitely not by 'talking',” said Sathwik Maanthini.



Men account for 73.6% of suicide deaths in India (NCRB, 2024 data). fc wants to be the easiest way into a conversation about men's mental health. It does this through community, building social infrastructure that makes it normal for men to talk and to seek help.



The video ends with creators from both cities asking men to go first. fc's letters page goes live the same day at fightclubindia, where men can write what they'd tell a friend going through a rough patch, and read what other men have written.



He's waiting to hear it. Go first.



About Fight Club India

Fight Club India Foundation is a Bengaluru-based Section 8 company building social infrastructure for men, to make conversations about mental health normal and increase help-seeking among men. Founded in January 2025 by Ayesha Syed Asif, fc runs men-only round tables and sport events open to all, with themed conversations built around men's experiences.



For more information, please visit fightclubindia.



About COMMUNITIE

COMMUNITIE is a Hyderabad community that brings people together through shared interests, clubs and experiences, so they can make friends and try something new.



If you or someone you know needs support. In India, Tele-MANAS offers free mental health support on 14416.

Website:

Social media: @fightclub_approved

Interview requests go to Ayesha Syed Asif, founder, available 18 to 22 November.