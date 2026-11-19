MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WUBEN, a brand specializing in innovative portable lighting solutions, officially announces the launch of its Black Friday 2026 Sale, running through November 30, 2026.

This year's event brings together some of WUBEN's most exciting seasonal offers, including up to 50% off selected flashlights, limited free gifts, 5X Rewards Points, Lucky Wheel prizes, and exclusive early-access benefits.

Designed for everyday carry (EDC) enthusiasts, outdoor adventurers, and holiday shoppers, the campaign offers multiple ways to save on WUBEN's portable lighting products. From compact everyday flashlights to high-performance outdoor lighting gear, customers can explore special deals and limited-time rewards throughout the event.

The WUBEN Black Friday 2026 Sale is available through the WUBEN Official Store, with selected gifts and promotional rewards offered while supplies last.









When Does WUBEN Black Friday 2026 Start?

Mark your calendar!



Starts: November 19, 2026, at 0:00 PM EST Ends: November 30, 2026, at 23:59 PM EST

With limited gifts up for grabs, shopping early could make all the difference.

7 Black Friday Benefits You Won't Want to Miss

1. Save Up to 50% on WUBEN Flashlights

Why pay full price when Black Friday is around the corner?

Enjoy up to 50% off selected WUBEN flashlights and lighting gear, including compact EDC lights, outdoor flashlights, and practical everyday essentials.

2. Pay $1, Unlock a $10 Discount Credit

Here's a little head start!

Pay just $1 for Early Access and receive a $10 discount credit, redeemable on orders of $99 or more.

It's a simple way to make your Black Friday budget go further.

3. Spend More, Get More: Unlock Free Flashlights

The bigger your cart, the better the bonus!

One free gift per person. Gifts are limited and available while supplies last.

4. New Customer Exclusive: Get a FREE WUBEN E2

New to the WUBEN family? We've got a welcome surprise!

The first 10 eligible new customers who place their first Black Friday order can receive a FREE WUBEN E2.

One gift per person, first come, first served. Don't leave it too late!

5. Spin & Win Exciting Prizes

Feeling lucky? Give the WUBEN Lucky Wheel a spin!

Possible prizes include:



WUBEN E8 Titanium × 1

WUBEN X3 PRO × 1

Discount codes worth up to $99 More surprise rewards

You never know what your next spin might bring!

6. Earn 5X Rewards Points

Your Black Friday purchase could pay off again later.

From November 19–30, eligible orders earn 5X Rewards Points, helping you collect more points toward future WUBEN purchases.

7. Bundle Deals – 15% OFF

Enjoy 15% OFF all bundles this Black Friday! Get more of your favorite WUBEN gear for less with our exclusive bundle savings.









Ready to light up your savings?

SHOP WUBEN BLACK FRIDAY 2026

Offers are subject to eligibility, availability, and official promotional terms. Limited gifts and prizes are available while supplies last.

About WUBEN

WUBEN ECL develops and manufactures LED lighting products designed for outdoor activities, everyday carry, emergency preparedness and other illumination applications. The company's product range includes flashlights and other portable lighting solutions designed around different performance, size and usage requirements.

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