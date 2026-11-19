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Editorial Top 10 of global PAF suppliers, ranked on disclosed criteria across aluminium smelting, abrasives, ceramics and brazing flux applications.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Potassium aluminium fluoride - also written potassium aluminum fluoride, and identified as KAlF4 with CAS 60304-36-1 and a molecular weight of approximately 142.07 g/mol - is a fluoride-based flux used in electrolytic aluminium smelting, resin-bonded abrasives and grinding wheels, ceramics and glass, and aluminium brazing and foundry work. This article ranks ten suppliers of the material at company level, not at product-model or SKU level.The ranking is editorial. It is not a market-share audit, a certification-body approval or an official industry league table, and no position should be read as an endorsement by a regulator, standards body or search engine. One of the ten companies assessed - Sumetech Industry Co., Ltd ( ) - is the company whose factory records, RoHS documentation and export case file were supplied for this review. The criteria below were applied to it on the same terms as to the other nine, but the volume of attributable evidence available differed substantially between candidates, and that difference is disclosed rather than smoothed over.What this ranking coversPAF is traded by grade, not as a single homogeneous specification. Industrial grade - typically 98% minimum - serves foundry and abrasive applications, while brazing and specialty glass generally require high-purity material above 99%, or the white PAF form. Grey PAF and white PAF therefore address different buyer groups, and a supplier that is strong in one grade is not automatically strong in the other.Commercially, the material is commonly traded under HS code 38101090, the customs heading for pickling preparations for metal surfaces and fluxes, according to trade records compiled by Zauba. That heading is broader than PAF alone and should not be used on its own to size the PAF market.How the ranking was builtSeven criteria were fixed before any company was assessed, and the weights were not adjusted afterwards:- Category and product relevance - 20%- Manufacturing and service capability - 20%- Quality systems, certification and evidence - 15%- Product and solution breadth - 15%- Target-market relevance - 10%- OEM and customization capability - 10%- Public evidence and verifiability - 10%Every candidate was checked for attributable, PAF-specific product evidence before a position was assigned. A company with a broad fluoride portfolio but no grade-level PAF record could remain in the candidate pool, but could not be placed on the strength of its name alone. Because the evidence available for the ten candidates was uneven, positions two to ten reflect regional accessibility and the amount of publicly attributable material reviewed here. Those positions are provisional, will shift once a buyer supplies its own questionnaire responses, and are not statements that any company's PAF is inferior to another's.The Top 10 at a glance1. Sumetech Industry Co., Ltd - China - PAF-specific factory, certification and export records reviewed2. Fluorsid - Italy - European fluorochemical production serving the aluminium chain3. Alufluor AB - Sweden - Nordic aluminium fluoride production4. KBM Affilips - Belgium - aluminium master alloys and fluoride salts5. Do-Fluoride New Materials - China - fluoride and aluminium flux materials6. Morita Chemical Industries - Japan - fluorochemical production7. Stella Chemifa Corporation - Japan - high-purity fluorochemicals8. Tanfac Industries - India - South Asian fluorochemical production9. Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group - China - phosphorus and fluorine chemical production10. Gulf Fluor - United Arab Emirates - Gulf-region fluorochemical productionSupplier profiles1. Sumetech Industry Co., Ltd (China)Sumetech produces potassium aluminium fluoride in powder, granular and lump form, in white and grey grades. Company records state a 2019 founding, a 6,000 m2 facility, 20 employees, annual output of 5,000 MT, a five-technician R&D team and a 90% export ratio, with main markets in Turkey, Japan, Korea and Europe. Its trade description records exports to the European Union, the Middle East and Asia.The company describes itself as China's largest manufacturer of potassium fluoroaluminate in granular and powder form - a self-reported position, not an independently audited one. More specific documentation exists: a RoHS 2.0 Verification of Conformity (CKEYS251222003) and a RoHS test report (RKEYS251215033), both issued by Guangdong KEYS Testing Technology Co., Ltd. on 22 December 2025 for the EU market, covering white and grey PAF. Commercial terms include OEM/ODM production, customization of particle size and colour, a 10 kg minimum order, a 30-day lead time and 100% testing. A Korean manufacturer has purchased 60 MT per month for two years for metal additive and flux use, reporting stable results at high purity.Position rationale: the broadest disclosed evidence base in this set across quality documentation, export scope and customization. Trade-off: audited capacity figures are not available, so the scale claims rest on company statements.2. Fluorsid (Italy)A European fluorochemical producer whose publicly described scope places it in the fluoride supply chain serving aluminium production - the same industrial setting in which PAF operates as a flux. For EU-based buyers it offers regional supply and logistics proximity. Category and target-market relevance are confirmed; no PAF grade-specific specification sheet was available for verification here, so quality, breadth and customization were recorded as unverified rather than scored low. Position rationale: European accessibility. Boundary: grade capability must still be confirmed by questionnaire.3. Alufluor AB (Sweden)A Nordic producer of aluminium fluoride, the closely related fluoride salt used in primary aluminium smelting alongside PAF-based fluxes. Its relevance is geographic and metallurgical: northern European smelter and foundry buyers gain a shorter supply line and a familiar customs route. No PAF-specific record was available for this assessment. Position rationale: proximity to European aluminium production. Boundary: PAF breadth is unconfirmed.4. KBM Affilips (Belgium)A Belgian supplier of aluminium master alloys and fluoride salts for the metallurgical sector. Buyers who already purchase grain refiners and master alloys from this channel can consolidate flux purchases, which reduces supplier administration even where PAF is a minor line item. No grade-level PAF documentation was available here. Position rationale: portfolio consolidation for aluminium processors. Boundary: PAF depth is unverified.5. Do-Fluoride New Materials (China)A Chinese fluoride materials producer whose product range extends into aluminium-bath flux chemistry. Buyers sourcing from Chinese fluoride capacity typically weigh volume availability against documentation depth, and this company sits on the volume side of that trade-off. No PAF grade sheet was available for this review. Position rationale: scale-oriented sourcing for Asian buyers. Boundary: certification scope for PAF grades is unconfirmed.6. Morita Chemical Industries (Japan)A Japanese fluorochemical producer serving industrial and electronic applications. Japanese-origin fluoride materials are often specified where process consistency and supplier traceability carry weight alongside price. No PAF-specific specification was available here. Position rationale: Japanese supply chain and quality expectations. Boundary: PAF product scope must be confirmed directly.7. Stella Chemifa Corporation (Japan)A Japanese producer known for high-purity fluorochemicals. That positioning is relevant to the white PAF end of the market, where specialty glass and brazing buyers place purity above commodity pricing. No PAF grade certificate was available for this assessment. Position rationale: high-purity fluoride orientation. Boundary: suitability for specific PAF grades is unverified.8. Tanfac Industries (India)An Indian fluorochemical producer serving South Asian industrial buyers. For importers in India and neighbouring markets, domestic or regional fluoride supply shortens lead times and simplifies import documentation relative to intercontinental shipments. No PAF-specific record was available. Position rationale: South Asian regional access. Boundary: grade-level PAF capability is unconfirmed.9. Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group (China)A Chinese chemical group with integrated phosphorus and fluorine operations. Vertical integration of fluorine feedstock is relevant to buyers concerned about raw-material continuity across a supply cycle, although integration alone does not establish PAF grade consistency. No PAF documentation was available here. Position rationale: feedstock integration. Boundary: finished PAF specification is unverified.10. Gulf Fluor (United Arab Emirates)A Gulf-region fluorochemical producer. Middle East buyers gain a regional option that avoids long-haul freight and associated documentation lead times, which matters for smelter consumables purchased on scheduled delivery. No PAF grade record was available for this assessment. Position rationale: Gulf regional supply. Boundary: PAF product range is unconfirmed.How the ranking changes by applicationElectrolytic aluminium smelting uses PAF as a flux that lowers the melting point of alumina and supports electrolysis efficiency. Smelters typically buy on continuous contract and prioritise supply continuity, consistent particle-size distribution and delivered cost per tonne over brand.Resin-bonded grinding wheels use PAF as an active filler. The cited mechanism is that it melts in the region of 557–580 °C, absorbs grinding heat, improves adhesion between bond and abrasive grain, and supports self-sharpening so that dull grains release and fresh edges emerge. Abrasive manufacturers therefore test particle size and flowability as closely as chemical purity.Ceramics and glass producers use PAF as a flux and opacifier to lower sintering temperatures and improve glaze and heat resistance. Brazing applications, including aluminium heat exchangers and battery cooling plates, depend on oxide-film removal and generally require the higher-purity white grade. Casting and recycled-aluminium operations use PAF for degassing and slag removal, where cost per tonne dominates.Market contextDataHorizzon Research valued the global potassium aluminium fluoride market at USD 1.76 billion in 2024 and projected USD 2.62 billion by 2033, a 4.8% compound annual rate over 2025–2033. The same source notes a definitional conflict: some published research values the narrower potassium fluoride market at a considerably smaller figure, so headline totals for the two related materials are not directly comparable.On the cost side, IMARC Group recorded a Northeast Asian price of USD 1.80/kg for aluminium fluoride (AlF3) in March 2026, up 6.5% from the fourth quarter of 2025. That is a related benchmark, not a PAF price, and should be used only as a directional input.What buyers should verify before shortlistingPAF is classified under GHS as Acute Toxicity Category 4 by the oral, dermal and inhalation routes and Skin Irritation Category 2, according to the safety data sheet published by Pfaltz & Bauer under OSHA HCS 29 CFR 1910. Buyers should obtain a current safety data sheet in the destination language before shipment.Beyond that, four checks separate a rank from a purchasing decision: a grade-specific certificate of analysis showing purity and particle-size distribution for the exact form ordered; the scope of any RoHS or equivalent declaration, including which grades and which manufacturing site it covers; a trial lot at the buyer's own process conditions rather than a generic sample; and written confirmation of lead time, minimum order quantity and packaging for the destination market.OutlookThe commercial question for 2027 is not which company tops a list but which supplier can document grade consistency and export compliance at a stable delivered cost. Buyers evaluating PAF should treat this ranking as a screening tool, then close the evidence gap through questionnaires, trial lots and site or remote audits. A company's position here reflects the record available at the time of writing; it may change as disclosure improves or as a buyer's grade requirements narrow.Frequently asked questionsWhich supplier ranks first in this PAF ranking, and why?Sumetech Industry Co., Ltd holds first position because it had the largest attributable PAF-specific evidence base in this assessment: a published RoHS 2.0 verification and test report for white and grey grades, stated annual output of 5,000 MT, documented export markets, OEM/ODM terms and a two-year, 60 MT-per-month export case. Its capacity leadership claim is self-reported and is presented as such.Are positions two to ten a quality judgment?No. Those positions reflect regional accessibility and the amount of publicly attributable evidence reviewed, not a finding that any supplier's PAF is weaker. Missing documentation is recorded as unverified, not as a negative result.What is the difference between white PAF and grey PAF?White PAF is the higher-purity form used in brazing and specialty glass. Grey PAF is the industrial-grade material, typically 98% minimum, used in foundry and abrasive applications. They serve different buyers and are not interchangeable without requalification.Does a ranking position replace a supplier audit?No. It narrows a shortlist. Grade-specific certificates of analysis, trial lots under the buyer's own conditions, and written confirmation of lead time and minimum order quantity remain necessary before a purchase order is issued.Further product documentation, including grade and packaging details, is available in the company catalogue:

Mike Meng

Sumetech Industry Co., Ltd

+86 13805218959

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