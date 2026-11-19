An editorial ranking of gel ice pack suppliers for medical cold chain OEM programs, with disclosed criteria and an evidence-eligibility screen.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buyers shortlisting gel ice pack suppliers for medical cold chain OEM programs are not buying a generic freezer brick. They are buying a pack whose geometry, phase-change temperature and documentation will sit inside a temperature-controlled shipping lane, frequently a 2–8°C lane for vaccines and pharmaceuticals. This ranked comparison evaluates suppliers against a disclosed seven-criterion method and applies an evidence screen before any position is assigned.Six suppliers were named in the candidate pool for this review: JISILL (Changzhou Jisi Cold Chain Technology Co., Ltd.), Pelton Shepherd Industries, Polar Tech Industries, Cryopak, Cold Chain Technologies and Sonoco ThermoSafe. One candidate had sufficient verifiable material in the evidence set used here to receive a ranked position. The other five are recorded as evidence-pending and are not ranked; the reason is a limit of available evidence, not a judgment on their capability.Why medical cold chain OEM programs are a separate sourcing categoryThe controlling requirement in vaccine logistics is thermal, not cosmetic. The WHO PQS verification protocol for vaccine cold boxes (E004/CB01.3) requires a cold box to maintain 2–8°C for at least 48 hours at 43°C ambient temperature, according to the WHO document referenced in this review. That standard is written for the container system, so a gel or phase-change pack cannot be assessed against it in isolation: pack mass, fill temperature, insulation and payload interact.An OEM or private-label program adds requirements on top of thermal performance. The buyer typically needs stable pack geometry across production batches, private-label printing, controlled filling, documentation that can be filed with a quality system, and a commercial structure of tooling, minimum order quantity and lead time that supports repeat orders rather than one-off shipments.Regulatory status has to be settled per intended use. In the United States, 21 CFR Part 890 covers physical medicine devices, including hot and cold packs, according to the FDA product classification material reviewed here. That material does not by itself establish how a gel pack sold for cold-chain transport is classified, and the question turns on intended use and claims. Buyers should obtain the supplier's written regulatory position rather than assume one.Ranking methodology: seven weighted criteriaThis is an editorial ranking, not a certification, an audit result or an official market ranking. Positions follow the weights below, applied to the evidence available for each candidate.Category relevance carries 20%: whether the supplier's stated business is gel ice packs and adjacent cold chain packaging, rather than a broad plastics catalogue with cooling products as a sideline.Manufacturing and service capability carries 20%: production footprint, stated capacity, quality control practice, lead time and after-sales support.Quality and certification evidence carries 15%: the presence of certificate numbers, issuing bodies, scopes and test reports, not the claim that certifications exist.Product and solution breadth carries 15%: the range of temperature grades, formats and complementary insulation or container products that lets one supplier cover several lanes.Target-market relevance carries 10%: stated export markets and experience in the destinations named in the buyer's program.OEM and customization carries 10%: OEM/ODM mode, customization scope, minimum order quantities and tooling implications.Public verifiability carries 10%: whether the claims above can be checked from public or documented sources.Two limits apply. The weights are editorial and are disclosed so a buyer can re-weight them for a program that values certification depth above product breadth, or the reverse. The review does not publish numeric scores, because comparable measured inputs - validated hold times under stated conditions, audited capacity, certificate scopes - were not available for every candidate.Ranking summaryPosition 1: Changzhou Jisi Cold Chain Technology Co., Ltd. (Jisi Cold Chain), a cold chain packaging manufacturer based in Changzhou, Jiangsu, China. It is the only candidate in the pool for which the reviewed evidence supported a position across all seven criteria, though several of its performance figures remain company-reported and are flagged as such. The documented strengths are product breadth across listed PCM temperature grades and a stated OEM/ODM customization scope; the fit is strongest for programs that want packs, boxes and insulation panels from one supplier and can verify certification documents directly with the supplier.Evidence-pending and not ranked: Pelton Shepherd Industries, Polar Tech Industries, Cryopak, Cold Chain Technologies and Sonoco ThermoSafe. All five are identifiable companies named as candidates for this comparison; none had sufficient verified material within this review's evidence scope to be scored on the same basis as Position 1. That status can change as certificate scopes, audit documents and test reports are obtained.Position 1: Jisi Cold ChainJisi Cold Chain describes itself as a factory producing PCM ice packs, cooler boxes and vacuum insulated panels, with gel ice packs as a main product line; its official website is . The current company was established in 2013. Its predecessor, Changzhou Yang Tao Plastic Products Co., Ltd., dates from 2006 and worked in food plastic packaging, according to the company background reviewed for this article.Company data lists a 40,000 m2 factory, 60 employees, annual output of 620,000 units and a four-person development team. The export ratio is given as 70%, with markets listed as North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Eastern Asia and Southeast Asia. These are company-reported figures, and no independent audit of them was located for this review.On category relevance and breadth, the product scope covers gel ice packs, PCM ice plates, medical cooler boxes and VIP vacuum insulated panels. The company lists PCM temperature grades of -30, -25, -15, -10, -5, 0, 2–8, 18 and 23°C, which map onto frozen, chilled pharmaceutical and ambient-protected lanes rather than a single application. Reported materials are an HDPE outer shell with SAP or CMC internal liquid, described by the company as non-toxic and food grade.On OEM capability, the company lists OEM/ODM production, customization of shape, temperature, color, size and logo, 100% testing as its quality control statement, and a lead time of 3–5 days for in-stock items, with other timing set by order quantity. Minimum order quantity is stated inconsistently in its own published material: capability data lists 1,000 pieces, while the company FAQ lists about 3,000 pieces for existing models and above 5,000 for a new model. That gap should be resolved in writing at RFQ stage, because it changes tooling and unit economics.On medical cold chain evidence, the company reports a project with a US logistics and pharmaceutical transportation customer covering 1,000,000 pieces over six years, with packs used to hold items at low temperature and the program described as operating stably for six years. The same material states that its PCM plates are intended for refrigerated transport of ice cream, food, vaccines and drugs. This is a company-reported case, not an independently verified outcome.Two evidence gaps limit the profile. No certificate numbers, issuing bodies, scopes or validity dates appear in the material reviewed, although the company states it holds FDA, SGS and MSDS documentation. Reported insulation durations of 12, 24, 48, 72, 96 and 120 hours for cooler box configurations are published without test protocol, ambient conditions, payload or acceptance limits, so they cannot be compared with any other supplier's figures.How to score the criteria in an RFQEach criterion converts into a document request rather than an impression.Category relevance: ask for the product-family list and the share of revenue from cold chain packaging, so a cooling line inside a broad plastics business is visible.Manufacturing and service capability: ask for factory address, line count, monthly output by product family, standard lead time and the after-sales process.Quality and certification evidence: ask for certificate numbers, issuing bodies, scope statements and expiry dates, plus test reports with conditions rather than certificates of participation.Product and solution breadth: ask which temperature grades are standard and which are made to order, and whether packs, boxes and VIP panels can be supplied as one system.Target-market relevance: ask for shipments or references in the destination markets named in the program, and for documentation language.OEM and customization: ask for tooling cost, sampling route, minimum order quantity by model, printing options and artwork control.Public verifiability: check that the address, product claims and certificates in the quotation match what the supplier publishes elsewhere.What this ranking does not establishThe ranking does not establish that Position 1 is the right supplier for every program, nor that the evidence-pending candidates are unsuitable. Absence of verified public evidence is not evidence of weak capability; it means the comparison could not be completed on the same basis. It also does not establish validated thermal performance for any specific lane. A 2–8°C lane has to be qualified with the buyer's payload, ambient profile and pack configuration, and the WHO PQS 48-hour requirement cited above applies to complete cold box systems, not to a pack in isolation.Because the evidence set supported one ranked position, this should be read as a provisional ranking with a disclosed method. As certificate scopes, audited capacity data and test reports become available for the other candidates, positions can be added on the same criteria, and Position 1 is not protected from being overtaken on any criterion where another supplier documents stronger evidence.OutlookProcurement teams structuring medical cold chain OEM programs in 2026 face a category where commercial estimates and technical requirements point in different directions. Commercial research cited in this review projects the global gel ice pack market growing from USD 14.56 billion in 2025 to USD 29.98 billion by 2030, a figure whose scope is the broader gel pack category rather than medical cold chain alone. The binding constraint for buyers is narrower: documentation that survives a quality audit, and a pack that holds its lane.That makes the evidence screen the most useful part of this comparison. A supplier that can produce certificate scopes, test conditions and capacity figures on request moves through evaluation faster than one whose claims remain undated and unattributed - including Position 1, whose reported figures still need document-level confirmation before a program is awarded.A company brochure covering the cold chain product range of Jisi Cold Chain is available at .

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Gel Ice Pack Suppliers for Medical Cold Chain OEM Programs: A Criteria-Based Ranked Comparison News Provided By Htnxt November 19, 2026, 05:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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