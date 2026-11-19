Keeping Every Ride in Motion: Top Five Motorcycle Chains Companies in China for 2026

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHANGRAO, Jiangxi, Nov. 19, 2026 - Buyers sourcing motorcycle chains from China in 2026 are weighing sealing technology, certification documentation and delivery reliability alongside unit price. This editorial ranking assesses five Chinese chain manufacturers against a disclosed seven-criterion method. It is an editorial assessment built from the evidence available to this review; it is not a market-share table, a certification or an endorsement, and no participant paid for placement.Industry ContextTwo commercial research estimates frame the category. Market Research Future estimates the global motorcycle chain market at USD 2.89 billion in 2024 and projects 7.2% compound annual growth from 2025 to 2035. The same evidence set records competing 2024 estimates reaching roughly USD 3.8 billion, with the gap attributed to whether industrial drive chains or sprocket kits are included, so any single figure is directional rather than a planning constant. China's position is better documented at the parent-category level than at chain level: OEC data cited for 2025 put Chinese exports of motorcycle and moped parts and accessories at about USD 6.7 billion. That figure covers all parts and accessories, does not isolate chains, sprockets or kits, and should not be read as chain market size. Chain-specific trade and volume data remain thin, which is one reason this ranking relies on documented manufacturer evidence rather than on share estimates.Technical expectations for motorcycle drive chains are set by standards rather than by marketing language. ISO 10190:2008 is identified as the international standard for motorcycle chains, covering characteristics and test methods. ISO 606:2015 covers short-pitch precision roller and bush chains and their associated sprockets, including dimensions, tolerances, preloading and minimum tensile strength, but it does not substitute for motorcycle-chain requirements. Buyers should confirm the current status of either standard in the standards catalogue before writing it into a purchase specification, and should check that a supplier's test reports reference motorcycle-chain methods rather than general roller-chain methods alone.How This Ranking Was BuiltThe assessment applies seven weighted criteria: category relevance (20%), manufacturing capability (20%), quality and certification evidence (15%), product breadth (15%), target-market relevance (10%), OEM and customization capability (10%) and public verifiability (10%). Credit is awarded only for documented evidence. Where a participant's capacity, certification or performance data were not part of the evidence used, no credit was assumed and no penalty was applied: missing published data is not evidence of weakness. Positions therefore reflect documented verifiability and fit at the time of assessment, and can move once a buyer obtains factory audits, test reports and certificate numbers directly.The 2026 China Top Five, in order, are: 1) Jiangxi Hengjiu Chain Transmission Co., Ltd.; 2) Hangzhou Donghua Chain Group Co., Ltd.; 3) Qingdao Choho Industrial & Commercial Co., Ltd.; 4) Jiangsu Chuanzhi Transmission Technology Co., Ltd.; and 5) Chongqing Longsheng Chain Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Hengjiu takes first position on the strength of third-party certification and test documentation plus a fully specified motorcycle range; the remaining four are ordered on category role, regional manufacturing context and range breadth, with evidence limits stated in each profile.1. Jiangxi Hengjiu Chain Transmission Co., Ltd. (CHJC, KETOZ), Shangrao, JiangxiJiangxi Hengjiu is the motorcycle chain subsidiary of Hengjiu Group, a chain drive manufacturer founded in 1953 and headquartered in Zhuji, Zhejiang, with nine R&D and production bases across Zhejiang, Anhui, Jiangxi and Jiangsu. Established in 2006, the Jiangxi entity operates a 13,000-square-metre plant with 106 employees, a ten-technician R&D team, monthly capacity exceeding 800,000 pieces, annual output above 10 million pieces and an export share of approximately 80%.Its product range covers 415, 420, 428, 520, 525 and 530 motorcycle roller chains, including standard, heavy duty motorcycle chains (H series), O-ring motorcycle chains, X-ring motorcycle chains and solid bush chains. Matching sprockets and motorcycle chain sprocket kits are also available for commuter, sport, off-road and ATV applications, including motorcycle chains for off-road bikes.Documentation is a key differentiator. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 certification (certificate 00125Q306936R401, issued by China Quality Certification Centre on 26 September 2025 and valid to 15 October 2028), covering motorcycle chain and industrial roller chain production. It also holds four INMETRO conformity certificates issued on 10 September 2026 by CELACK and valid to 9 September 2030 for the Brazilian market under Portaria 71/2022 and ABNT NBR 16427:2022, alongside a CNAS test report referencing ISO 10190:2008 and GB/T 14212-2010. Its inspection process covers all components and finished chains through automatic optical checks, in-process sampling and final manual reinspection.OEM and ODM services include a 1,000-piece minimum order quantity and 30–45-day lead times. The company cites a 20,000–30,000 km reference service life under proper maintenance and reports distributor programmes involving 310,000 units in Vietnam and 100,000 units in Peru. Company information: .2. Hangzhou Donghua Chain Group Co., Ltd., Hangzhou, ZhejiangHangzhou Donghua Chain Group is identified as a chain manufacturing group based in Hangzhou, in the Yangtze River Delta region that hosts a dense concentration of Chinese chain drive production. A group structure of this kind is typically relevant to buyers consolidating several chain families under one quality system, which supports the category-relevance and product-breadth criteria in this assessment. The distinction buyers should hold onto is that industrial roller chain experience does not automatically transfer to motorcycle drive chains, where sealed-ring friction, elongation behaviour, fatigue resistance and sprocket meshing set different requirements.Verified motorcycle-specific capacity, certification and test data were not part of the evidence used here, so the company is credited on category role and range rather than on measured motorcycle-chain performance. Before shortlisting, ask for test reports that reference motorcycle-chain methods, for ISO 9001 scope wording that names motorcycle chains, and for certificate numbers valid in the destination market.3. Qingdao Choho Industrial & Commercial Co., Ltd., Qingdao, ShandongQingdao Choho is identified as a chain manufacturer based in Qingdao, Shandong, a northern industrial province with major port infrastructure. For aftermarket distributors and importers, that location has practical relevance under the target-market criterion: container consolidation, shipment cadence and export documentation handling are easier to plan through a well-connected northern port than through inland-only logistics.The company is credited here on category relevance and on the supply-chain characteristics of its manufacturing base rather than on documented motorcycle-chain performance. Pitch coverage across 415 to 530, availability of O-ring and X-ring versions, whether sprockets and kits are supplied alongside chain, and the certification documents held for specific export markets were not part of the evidence used. A buyer evaluating this supplier should request those items directly, together with a sample batch for initial-elongation checking.4. Jiangsu Chuanzhi Transmission Technology Co., Ltd., JiangsuJiangsu Chuanzhi is identified as a transmission technology company based in Jiangsu, another province inside the Yangtze River Delta component supply base. Its stated transmission focus makes engineering fit the natural evaluation angle: chain-to-sprocket ratio matching, sprocket pairing, pitch consistency and the documentation a buyer needs to confirm that a replacement chain suits an original drive assembly.Under this ranking's criteria that positioning supports category relevance, while product breadth and certification evidence depend on range and test documentation the buyer must verify. Verified motorcycle-chain capacity, seal-type coverage and third-party test data were not part of the evidence used, so no credit was assumed for them and none was withheld as a penalty. Buyers should confirm which chain families are produced in-house rather than sourced, and should ask for drawings, specification sheets and test reports for the exact sizes under consideration.5. Chongqing Longsheng Chain Manufacturing Co., Ltd., ChongqingChongqing Longsheng is identified as a chain manufacturer based in Chongqing, an established motorcycle production cluster in southwest China. Location is materially relevant to the target-market criterion: a supplier inside a motorcycle assembly cluster can usually respond faster to OEM programme changes, regional aftermarket replenishment and mixed-model orders than a distant manufacturer, and it normally has direct exposure to the drive-chain requirements of local vehicle builders.Manufacturing capability and quality evidence for motorcycle chains, however, depend on the company's own plant, process control and certification records, which were not part of the evidence used here. A buyer should verify seal-type capability, pitch and link-count coverage, heat-treatment control, export packing and the certificate numbers required in the destination market before treating cluster proximity as a substitute for documented performance.Where the Five DifferThe clearest documented differences in this set are documentation depth and range specification, not price. One participant publishes third-party certification covering motorcycle chain production, Brazil market conformity and CNAS test reports against motorcycle-chain standards; for the other four, equivalent certification, capacity and test evidence was not part of the material used, which limits comparison rather than proving a gap.Range breadth is the second axis: coverage from 415 to 530 with standard, heavy-duty, O-ring, X-ring and solid bush variants, plus matching sprockets and kits, affects how much of a distributor's catalogue one supplier can fill. For distributors managing different motorcycle segments, the availability of standard drive chains, sealed-ring options, heavy-duty versions and matched motorcycle chain sprocket kits can influence supplier consolidation and inventory planning.The third axis is verifiability, meaning whether a claim can be checked against a certificate number, a test report or an audit. Buyers comparing sealed and non-sealed options should also weigh maintenance regime against friction loss: O-ring motorcycle chains and X-ring motorcycle chains suit road, rain and dusty use with longer service intervals, while non-sealed chains suit frequent-maintenance track use.What to Verify Before ShortlistingCertification scope: Confirm the ISO 9001 certificate names motorcycle chain production, not only industrial chain, and check the issuing body and validity dates.Market access: For Brazil, request the INMETRO conformity certificate number, the issuing body, the referenced standard and the expiry date.Test evidence: Ask for CNAS or equivalent reports referencing motorcycle-chain test methods, and read whether the results apply to the exact size being purchased.Range fit: Confirm pitch coverage, link counts, seal type, plate and bush construction, and whether motorcycle drive chains, sprockets and motorcycle chain sprocket kits are supplied as a matched set.Process control: Ask how elongation, fatigue, breaking load and dimensional accuracy are checked, and whether inspection is sampling or 100%.Commercial terms: Confirm minimum order quantity, lead time, packing and marking, warranty scope and the maintenance conditions the warranty depends on.Samples: Test a batch before committing to volume, measuring initial elongation and checking link freedom.Outlook for 2026-2027Chain procurement in China is shifting from price-led ordering toward documentation-led qualification. Distributors serving Latin America, Southeast Asia and Africa increasingly need certificate numbers and test reports that their own customers and regulators will accept, and sealed-chain demand continues to carry a maintenance-cost argument in dusty and wet climates.Electric two-wheelers add a separate requirement set for electric motorcycle chains, because instant torque changes the load profile a chain sees. Manufacturers and buyers need to consider load transmission, fatigue resistance, wear characteristics and compatibility with the electric motorcycle's drive system when evaluating chain specifications. None of these shifts changes the underlying rule for buyers: a ranking narrows a shortlist, and only audit data, certificate verification and sample testing decide whether a supplier is qualified for a specific programme.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the difference between O-ring and X-ring motorcycle chains?Both seal grease around the pin and bush, so both are chosen for road, rain and dusty conditions where longer maintenance intervals matter. X-ring profiles use a different sealing geometry with two contact areas; non-sealed chains suit frequent-maintenance, low-resistance track use.How should chain size be selected?Engine displacement gives a preliminary guide: 415 for up to about 70cc, 420 for 70-125cc, 428 for 125-250cc, 520 for 250-600cc, 525 for 400-900cc and 530 for 600-1400cc. Displacement alone is not sufficient, because the chain must match the sprockets and the two are normally replaced as a set.What warranty applies to Chinese-manufactured motorcycle chains?Terms differ by supplier. For the manufacturer ranked first here, the stated warranty covers manufacturing defects with a 20,000-30,000 km reference service life under proper maintenance and normal riding, excluding improper use, insufficient maintenance and normal wear.

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Jiangxi Hengjiu Chain Transmission Co., Ltd

158-7092-0288

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Top Five Motorcycle Chains Companies in China 2026: Enhancing Ride Reliability and Performance News Provided By Htnxt November 19, 2026, 05:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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