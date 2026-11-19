MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The Health Ministry on Thursday said it has proposed an amendment to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019, to bring antimicrobials under the Central regulatory oversight.

The proposed amendment has been initiated in view of concerns regarding the grant of manufacturing licences for antimicrobial products without adequate regulatory scrutiny, including the requirement for studies such as bioavailability/bioequivalence and stability studies.

The absence of such assessments may affect the quality, safety, and efficacy of antimicrobial products. Substandard or ineffective antimicrobials can contribute to the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance, posing risks to patient safety, according to an official statement.

The proposed amendment seeks to bring antimicrobials within the regulatory framework applicable to new drugs under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.

“Accordingly, manufacturers would be required to obtain permission from the Central Licensing Authority (CLA) before applying for a manufacturing licence from the concerned State Licensing Authority (SLA). This is expected to strengthen central regulatory oversight and help ensure the quality, safety and efficacy of antimicrobial products,” said the statement.

The draft notification has been issued to invite objections and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public before the proposed amendment is considered for finalisation by the Central Government.

The ministry also proposed amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, to introduce a separate application form and licence form for the sale of bulk drugs (active or inactive bulk substances), distinct from the existing licensing provisions for formulations.

At present, a common licence covers the wholesale sale of both formulations and bulk drugs.

The proposed amendment seeks to establish a dedicated licensing framework for bulk drugs, enabling more focused regulatory oversight of their wholesale sale and greater accountability in the pharmaceutical supply chain, said the ministry.

Under the proposed framework, the licence will capture the categories of bulk drugs handled by wholesalers, including drugs covered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The sale of bulk drugs will be carried out under the personal supervision of a competent person, thereby strengthening accountability in their distribution and handling.

-IANS

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