MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Shiv Sena national spokesperson Shaina NC issued an emotional public statement and apology on Thursday following an intense political uproar over an incident during the party's press conference, where she inadvertently tore a photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Addressing true Shiv Sainiks and admirers of the late leader, Shaina NC, in her post on X, stated that she never intended to disrespect Balasaheb, whom she described as a "father figure and godlike presence" in her life. While offering a sincere apology if her actions inadvertently hurt the sentiments of his followers, she launched a sharp counterattack against political opponents, accusing them of deliberately misrepresenting the incident for political mileage.

Recalling her lifelong connection with Balasaheb Thackeray, she noted that he was her father's closest friend and shared a deep bond with her family, even making a special effort to attend her wedding. She praised Balasaheb as a staunch nationalist, a proud Hindu, and an ardent admirer of Veer Savarkar, who never compromised on Hindutva and consistently stood against Congress ideology.

"If my actions have inadvertently hurt the feelings of true Shiv Sainiks or Balasaheb's admirers, I sincerely apologise to them," she said, adding emphatically that she does not need "anyone's certificate" to prove her love and loyalty for him.

Without naming specific leaders, she took aim at rivals, asserting that those who have compromised on Balasaheb's ideals for "power and self-interest" have no moral authority to lecture her.

Shaina NC's apology comes a day after the controversy erupted on Wednesday during a press conference held by leaders of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, including Shaina NC, Sanjay Nirupam, Sheetal Mhatre, and Anand Dubey. The leaders had gathered to protest against remarks made about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's newly launched memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'.

During the demonstration, Sena spokespersons tore up pages from the book and displayed photographs to condemn the Congress party's stance on Savarkar. However, video footage from the event appeared to show Shaina NC tearing a sheet of paper that also carried an image of Balasaheb Thackeray alongside Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. The clip quickly went viral, sparking widespread condemnation and street protests from opposition parties.

Shiv Sena(UBT) leaders, including Sanjay Raut, Kishori Pednekar, and Sushma Andhare, accused the Shinde faction of insulting the party founder's legacy while using his name for political gain. UBT workers staged protests outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters and Azad Maidan Police Station, demanding an apology and strict action.

Maharashtra Congress leaders, including Harshwardhan Sapkal, Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, Sachin Sawant and Atul Londhe, condemned the tearing of books and photographs, demanding an FIR and an apology over the alleged disrespect to Balasaheb Thackeray.

Initially, both Shaina NC and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde maintained that she had only intended to tear a photograph of Mani Shankar Aiyar -- referencing a past incident where Balasaheb had hit Aiyar's photo with a slipper -- and accused the opposition of twisting the narrative.

Following sustained backlash across Maharashtra, Shaina NC released the statement on Thursday to clarify her intent and apologise to Balasaheb's followers. Deputy CM Shinde went on to add that no Shiv Sainik will disrespect Balasaheb Thackeray.