MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) A 45-year-old man, who was allegedly tied up, doused with petrol and set ablaze in a hilly area in Girinagar locality in Bengaluru, died at Victoria Hospital on Thursday. The Girinagar police have registered a murder case and formed special teams to identify and arrest the accused, while investigations are underway to gather clues about those involved in the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Syed Hazi Mohammad, who had suffered around 60 per cent burn injuries in the attack. Despite sustaining severe burns, he reportedly managed to roll down from the hilly area in an attempt to save himself and reach the lower part of the hill, where he was found by the police.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in the hilly area behind Jain Hospital in Girinagar. According to preliminary investigations, unidentified persons allegedly tied up the victim, used a cloth material before pouring petrol on him and set him on fire. He sustained severe burns to his chest and lungs.

The police initially registered an attempt to murder case following the incident. However, following the victim's death on Thursday, the case has been altered to murder.

South Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Vamsi Krishna, who visited the scene of the crime, had said that the police received information about the incident through their helpline. Hoysala patrol personnel immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Victoria Hospital.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that the victim was a ragpicker and had earlier resided in Padarayanapura. Police suspect that some of those who had worked with him could be involved in the crime. However, no concrete clues about the accused have been established so far.

The police are yet to trace the victim's family members and establish his complete background. Investigators are gathering information about his movements, personal contacts and those associated with him to ascertain the circumstances leading to the attack.

With no eyewitnesses available, the investigation has become challenging. Special teams have intensified the probe and are working on various leads to identify the assailants and establish the motive behind the murder.

The Girinagar police have launched a hunt for the accused, and senior police officers are monitoring the investigation.