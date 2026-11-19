Meerut, a city in Western Uttar Pradesh, saw violent scenes on Tuesday night as two groups in the Dhawai Nagar neighborhood got into a street fight over a man's second marriage without his first wife's knowledge, according to police.

Residents of the neighborhood fled inside to defend themselves as a result of the altercation, which included a heated exchange of stones and the usage of bricks and sticks. Since then, a video of the altercation has gone viral on social media.

The incident happened inside the Nauchandi police station in Dhawai Nagar's Lane No. 16. According to reports, Rizwan and his wife Kashifa are at odds. Preliminary reports state that Rizwan apparently remarried without telling Kashifa.

Tensions between the two sides are claimed to have increased as a result of the development, which ultimately resulted in a clash.

Members of the two sides allegedly assaulted one another as the dispute grew more heated, stones, and sticks were used in the violent brawl that quickly spread onto the street.

As the parties fought and the cries of scared women and children could be heard in the background, the disturbance unnerved the locals, who barricaded themselves inside their houses.

The video that is making the rounds on the internet shows a group of people gathering in a small road at nite, with many males shoving and assaulting each other.

Watch Viral Video

आगरा- जमीन विवाद में भाई ने भाई की पत्थरों से कुचलकर हत्या की, वारदात का लाइव वीडियो वायरल

आगरा के न्यू आगरा थाना क्षेत्र के सुरेश नगर में 120 गज जमीन के विवाद में बड़े भाई और भतीजों ने 49 वर्षीय शाहिद कुरैशी उर्फ गुड्डू पहलवान पर हमला कर दिया। आरोपियों ने सड़क पर गिराकर भारी पत्थर से उनके सिर पर कई वार किए। अस्पताल में उपचार के दौरान शाहिद की मौत हो गई। बुधवार को हत्या का वीडियो सामने आने के बाद इलाके में हड़कंप मच गया, वीडियो में लोग घटना देखते और मोबाइल से रिकॉर्डिंग करते नजर आ रहे हैं, लेकिन कोई बचाने नहीं पहुंचा। पुलिस ने हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पांच टीमें गठित की हैं, फिलहाल किसी आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हुई है।

- प्रिया पंत (Priya Pant) (@priyapantchimu2) November 19, 2026

Some people are seen moving through the throng with long sticks, while others are seen getting into violent altercations. Along with trash strewn over the roadway, the video also shows people congregating around the confrontation.

Although the reasons and chronology of every incident seen in the video have not been independently confirmed, the images provide a peek of the chaos on the road as the conflict proceeds.

Circle Officer Civil Lines Diksha Bhauria confirmed the incident, stating that on the evening of November 17, violence occurred in Dhawai Nagar.

The officer stated that additional inquiry was in progress and that "the police have taken cognizance of the incident and have initiated the process of registering a formal case."

Police are now expected to investigate the events leading up to the altercation, identify the individuals involved, and determine the order of events.

The course of action to be taken against individuals found accountable will be determined by the registration of a legal case and the continuing investigation. As the police continue their investigation, more information is anticipated.