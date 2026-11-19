A school in Belfast, Northern Ireland, has found an unusual way to discourage students from skipping classes when Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) launches: a chance to win gaming gift cards. Belfast Boys' Model school announced that pupils attending classes on both Thursday, November 19, and Friday, November 20, would enter a draw for a £70 gift card for either PlayStation or Xbox.

The incentive comes as GTA 6 is set to release on November 19. The launch coincides with GCSE mathematics examinations for all Year 11 students and some Year 12 pupils. In a letter to parents and carers, the school urged families to ensure students attended classes for exams.

“Good attendance is one of the strongest indicators of academic success,” the letter stated, as reported by the BBC. It also reminded parents that“activities such as playing Grand Theft Auto can wait until the weekend”.

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Principal Mary Montgomery said her letter focused on Thursday's mathematics examination and encouraging students to attend school prepared.“The results at GCSE have been fantastic in recent years and we want to continue that success for the boys,” she said.

Montgomery acknowledged that GTA 6's release could tempt students to stay home, but clarified that the voucher idea came from pupils.“They had said, 'Oh miss, you know GTA is coming out on Thursday and could we get GTA as a prize?' was initially what they asked for, to which I said, 'No, it's an 18',” she said. The game carries an 18 rating.

The move reflects concerns that the launch could affect attendance. When GTA 5 arrived in 2013, reports of people taking time off to play helped popularise the phrase“GTA flu”.

GTA 6 is scheduled to officially launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, more than 13 years after its predecessor. Developed by Rockstar Games, the instalment is set in Leonida, a fictional US state inspired by Florida. Its development cost has been estimated at more than $1 billion.

For Belfast Boys' Model, the message is clear: students should prioritise lessons and exams, leaving gaming for the weekend. The prize draw is playful, but attendance remains the priority.

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