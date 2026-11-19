WWE fans have waited years for a Cody Rhodes heel turn. With The Rock returning and Rhodes stuck in neutral, three strong arguments say now is the moment to pull the trigger.

Ever since he dropped the Undisputed WWE Championship, fans have wanted Cody Rhodes to turn heel. Many feel his current character has grown stale and predictable. The American Nightmare showed shades of something darker in his match against Randy Orton at Crown Jewel, but nothing since has indicated WWE is pulling the trigger.

The Rock once asked the former Stardust to give him his soul. Cody declined at Elimination Chamber 2025, and that refusal led directly to John Cena turning heel. With Rhodes lacking a solid storyline right now, this is the perfect opening to give fans what they have waited for and reset his perception with a fresh start.

Rhodes remains a regular television presence without any major storyline to anchor him. A turn would act as a spark, pulling viewers back in to see what he does next rather than sitting through another predictable arc.

The most compelling version of this sees Rhodes finally buckle and ally with The Rock, revealing a more cerebral and vicious side that audiences have never seen from him. That shift alone would change how every segment he appears in gets read, because nobody would know where his loyalties sit or how far he is willing to go.

The Rock remains one of WWE's most beloved stars, but his disappearing act has left a bitter taste, with many fans hoping he doesn't launch a storyline during his Survivor Series appearance. Having Rhodes ally with him and turn heel fixes that cleanly. The Great One wanted Rhodes as his champion, so Cody could serve as The Rock's representative and abuse the power handed to him.

He could even start a feud with Roman Reigns, condemning him on behalf of The Final Boss for diminishing the dominance of The Bloodline. That path could carry the two men to a trilogy conclusion at WrestleMania 44, giving The Rock a proxy while keeping Rhodes at the centre of everything.