Sri Lanka Police lifeguards have completed a three-day Basic Seamanship course in Trincomalee, covering rescue knots, lifesaving equipment and life rafts.

The programme concluded on 17 November 2026 at the Naval and Maritime Academy. According to the Navy, it was the first such course conducted for police lifesaving personnel.

Participants combined theoretical instruction with practical training. The curriculum included essential knots used in rescue operations, alongside the proper handling and maintenance of lifesaving equipment. It also introduced participants to life rafts and associated support gear.

The course brought police lifesaving personnel into a naval training setting to study equipment and techniques relevant to their rescue duties.