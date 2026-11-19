Haiti's Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé has praised Sri Lankan troops for their contribution to a joint operation with Haitian police, according to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Defence.

The ministry reported that Sri Lankan personnel serving with the international Gang Suppression Force took part in the operation in the Artibonite region on 15 November 2026.

Its account identified the targets as positions held by the Kokorat San Ras gang in the Gros-Morne area. The ministry reported the recovery of firearms, ammunition and motorcycles, together with the removal of barricades and trenches obstructing National Road 5.

It also reported that forces secured a church and a school that had reportedly been occupied by gang members. The ministry attributed the Prime Minister's recognition to a post on X praising the Haitian National Police, the Gang Suppression Force and Sri Lankan personnel. defenc

Restoring access along the road was among the outcomes highlighted by the ministry, which described the operation as part of efforts to improve civilian security.