MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bannockburn, Illinois, USA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Electronics Association, the voice of the electronics industry, is issuing thisCompanies in automotive, industrial, medical, defense, and telecommunications report longer lead times and difficulty securing supply as AI absorbs scarce capacity, effectively putting production at riskand outlined in the Explanatory Report,“PCB Squeeze: A Wake-Up Call for Global Electronics.”

The Demand Shift

·While demand is arriving at a scale the supply chain was not built for, it is also coming in its most material-intensive form.



A typical PC board has about 12 layers, while AI-server boards are moving to 40-60+ layers, and every added layer draws more glass fabric, resin, copper foil, and laminate.

Bookings rose 56.1% in the year to September while shipments rose 13.3%, and lead times for high-layer boards run 16–20 weeks or more, according to Association data. Unprecedented demand is straining both board fabrication and the materials needed to support it, with each constraint compounding the next.

Why New Capacity Isn't Enough



Asia makes more than 90% of the world's boards: a range of industry estimates confirm that no less than $10 billion USD has gone into new PCB plants in Southeast Asia; and at least as much has been invested in China over the past three years.

Still, supply is not keeping pace. Fabrication capacity is expanding, but new lines depend on glass fabric, resin, copper foil, and laminate; materials that are themselves constrained. More board capacity alone cannot resolve the shortage. Other regions face the same global squeeze with a much smaller manufacturing footprint. In Europe, for example, the share of global PCB production fell from 13.8% in 2000 to 2.2% in 2023.

Outlook: Through 2027 and Beyond



Against this backdrop, strong demand, increasing complexity, and slower capacity additions across the supply chain will keep the PCB shortage going through at least the first half of 2027. Meaningful relief is unlikely before mid-2028. In the meantime, hyperscalers, the largest buyers, are locking up what supply there is, and automotive, industrial, medical, and defense customers are falling to the back of the queue.

Why It Matters



The consequences reach well beyond the PCB industry. Every electronic system runs on PCBs, so investments in semiconductors and final assembly can't deliver results without the boards and materials that connect them. This level of supply chain exposure, in the Association's assessment, may very well rival the 2021 chip shortage.

Recommendations for Manufacturers

Manufacturers should work closely with their customers and suppliers to share realistic demand forecasts, avoid double-booking, and qualify alternate sources for laminate, prepreg, and foil.

Recommendations for Governments

Governments should treat PCB supply disruption as an urgent strategic risk. The Association urges governments to:

Establish a channel with industry to track PCB and PCB materials lead timesExtend semiconductor incentives, including tax incentives for investment in new equipment, to advanced PCB and substrate fabrication.Accelerate permitting for new capacity.Invest in R&D and in the qualification of new alternative materials, including funding for the testing and customer approval that determine how quickly alternatives can enter supply.Use priority-allocation tools so that defense, aerospace, medical, and critical infrastructure orders are filled ahead of other demand.Use targeted loan guarantees and grants to protect critical programs and small fabricators, structured to sustain new capacity if forward buying unwinds and demand corrects in 2027.

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The Association issues alerts and recommendations on the most pressing issues to all electronics industry stakeholders to steer them towards actions that will restore the foundation for the modern economy.

About the Global Electronics Association

The Global Electronics Association is the voice of the electronics industry, working with thousands of members and partners to build a more resilient supply chain and drive sustainable growth. We advocate for fair trade, smart regulation, and regional manufacturing, and educate on industry practices, actionable intelligence and technical innovations to empower the future. The Association collaborates with governments and companies worldwide to advance a trusted and prosperous electronics industry. Formerly known as IPC, the organization serves a $6 trillion market and operates from offices across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North and South America. Learn more at

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Global Electronics Association: Growing Shortages Across the PCB Supply Chain Threaten the Next Wave of AI and Electronics

CONTACT: Sandy Gentry Global Electronics Association +1 847-597-2871...