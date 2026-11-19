MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday led a cleanliness drive at Munak Canal, urging citizens to take collective responsibility for keeping the national capital clean and green. Actress Esha Gupta, actor Jackie Shroff and singers Bismil and Stebin Ben also participated in the campaign.

Addressing reporters during the drive, Chief Minister Gupta said the initiative was not limited to Munak Canal but was aimed at creating awareness about cleanliness across Delhi, including the Yamuna.

"This is not just about Munak Canal; it is about the entire city of Delhi, our Yamuna, keeping the city clean and making it greener. Since Delhi belongs to all of us, it is our collective responsibility. When we celebrate festivals of faith and observe our culture and traditions with such enthusiasm, it is also our responsibility to ensure that after every event, we clean our city and all the venues where these programmes are held," she said.

Actress Esha Gupta also appealed to people to develop a sense of responsibility towards the environment and avoid littering.

"I want every individual, every child, every youth, and people of all ages to think before throwing litter that this is our Earth, our country, and our future, and to keep that same thought in mind while picking it up. As the Chief Minister also said, this is not the responsibility of any single government or person. We are lucky and blessed to have ministers like her representing our country, but it is the collective responsibility of all of us towards our nation and our world," she said.

Actor Jackie Shroff praised the initiative and called for greater public participation in cleanliness campaigns. He stressed that merely discussing the issue would not bring change unless people actively contributed.

"This is great work being done for everyone. More people should listen to this and act on it. Merely talking will not get things done; it is everyone's duty," he said.

Highlighting the importance of protecting water bodies, Shroff said keeping rivers clean was a shared responsibility and appealed to people not to dump waste into them.

"Keeping the water clean and cleaning the Yamuna is everyone's responsibility. It is our duty to keep every river clean. We should not dump our waste at the feet of the very Goddesses we worship. Please be careful. We consider these rivers goddesses and worship them, don't we?" he said.

Singer Bismil also emphasised the role of citizens in maintaining cleanliness, saying that while the government had a responsibility, people must also ensure proper waste disposal.

"Keeping the city clean is the government's responsibility, but it is also our responsibility as citizens. We should dispose of our waste properly and keep Delhi clean. This is my Delhi, our Delhi. Let's keep it clean," he said.

Singer Stebin Ben urged people to make cleanliness a part of their everyday routine. He said individuals should make small but consistent efforts to keep their surroundings clean whenever they step out of their homes.