MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 19 (IANS) A Red Notice subject, Raghesh Unnikochan, wanted in connection with a murder case, has been deported from the UAE to India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement on Thursday.

The deportation was successfully secured from the UAE by the CBI, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Kerala Police.

Raghesh Unnikochan was brought to India on Wednesday.

"The subject was wanted in connection with a murder case registered by the Kerala Police. He had been absconding during the course of the investigation to evade legal proceedings. A chargesheet has already been filed against him before the competent court, which also issued an open-dated arrest warrant against him," the CBI said.

The officials said that Raghesh Unnikochan was being pursued for his involvement in the said case, and efforts were being made to ensure that he is brought to justice in accordance with the law.

"At the request of Kerala Police, NCB-New Delhi (CBI) got a Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels," the CBI officials said.

Subsequently, Raghesh Unnikochan was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities. Following this, deportation of the subject was granted to India by the UAE authorities, according to the due legal process.

The investigation bureau said that the escort team of Kerala Police visited the UAE, where the subject was handed over to the escort team from India. The escort team, along with the subject, arrived at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Wednesday.

"The CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with the Law Enforcement Agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to facilitate international police cooperation," the officials said in the statement.

Since 2019, the CBI said that more than 281 wanted criminals, including 73 fugitives during 2026, so far, have been successfully brought back to India through INTERPOL channels.