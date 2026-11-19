Committees to Review Green India Mission and FCRA Amendment Bill 2026

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Two parliamentary committees are scheduled to meet at 11 am at Parliament House on Thursday to deliberate on matters concerning the implementation of the Green India Mission and the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Congress MP K C Venugopal, will take up the performance audit of the Green India Mission based on the Comptroller and Auditor General (C & AG) Report No. 4 of 2026. According to the agenda, the meeting will begin with a briefing by the Audit authorities, followed by oral evidence from representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the subject titled "Performance Audit on Green India Mission". The committee is expected to hear the ministry's representatives as part of its examination of the audit report. The proceedings will focus on the subject covered in the C & AG report.

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, will also meet at 11 am at Parliament House to hear the views and suggestions of various stakeholders on the proposed legislation. The agenda of the joint committee meeting includes hearing submissions from different stakeholders on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, as part of the committee's deliberations on the proposed amendments. BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal is the Chairperson of the Joint Committee. The meeting will provide an opportunity for various stakeholders to place their views and suggestions before the parliamentary panel on the proposed legislation. Both meetings are scheduled for the same time, with the respective committees taking up separate subjects as part of their parliamentary proceedings. (ANI)