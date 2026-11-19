41st Indira Marathon Organized In Prayagraj Marking Birth Anniversary

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): The 41st All India Prize Money Indira Marathon and Half Marathon was organised in Prayagraj on Friday to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event to reporters, Prayagraj Police Commissioner Piyush Mordia said extensive security and traffic arrangements have been put in place for the marathon to ensure the safety and convenience of participants. Police personnel have been deployed along the route, with ambulances and police vehicles accompanying the runners. He added that the event is being continuously monitored through CCTV cameras from the Integrated Command and Control Centre until its conclusion.

“The police make arrangements every year to ensure that runners do not face any inconvenience along the route. No traffic is allowed on the side of the divider reserved for marathon runners, while traffic operates only on the other side. The entire left side is kept clear for the participants... Police personnel have been deployed at every intersection and turn along the route, and their duty will continue until the marathon concludes. A police vehicle is leading the runners, while ambulances and police personnel are accompanying them from behind... Police personnel at the Integrated Command and Control Centre are continuously monitoring the event through CCTV cameras. Monitoring will continue without interruption until the marathon is over," Mordia said.

Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Lokesh M said the event has attracted around 1,000 participants across different categories. He added that the annual event, organised for the past 41 years, is being conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government's Sports Department this year.

“This is the 41st Indira Marathon, featuring two events: a full marathon of 42 kilometres and a half marathon of 21 kilometres. Athletes from different categories are participating, with around 1,000 participants in total. The half marathon has the larger number of participants... This event has been organised every year for the past 41 years. This year, it is being organised by the state government's Sports Department, " Lokesh M said.

While, Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said the 21-km half marathon was reintroduced this year following a request from the women's group Prayagraj Pacers, with encouraging participation from women. He added that the prize money remains unchanged, with the full marathon winner set to receive Rs 2 lakh, while the half marathon winners will receive Rs 51,000, Rs 21,000 and Rs 11,000, respectively.

“This year, the 21-km half marathon has been restarted, especially at the request of a women's group called Prayagraj Pacers. Women's participation has been very encouraging this time. As you can see, around 1,175 to 1,200 participants have registered, and people have participated with great energy and enthusiasm... The prize money remains the same as last year. The winner of the full marathon will receive Rs 2 lakh. In the half marathon, the first prize is Rs 51,000, the second prize is Rs 21,000, and the third prize is Rs 11,000. Three consolation prizes will also be given in the half marathon, while 10 consolation prizes will be awarded in the full marathon," Verma said. (ANI)