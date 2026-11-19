Aryan Khan and Directors Shine on Inaugural TIME100 Next India List

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been featured on the inaugural cover of TIME100 Next India alongside filmmakers Payal Kapadia and Theja Rio, recognising their contributions to the changing landscape of Indian cinema. Aryan, who made his directorial debut with Netflix's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', has been recognised for his distinct approach to filmmaking and his efforts to bring big-budget mainstream entertainment to younger audiences without underestimating their sensibilities.

The inaugural TIME100 Next India list features 100 individuals whose ideas, achievements and influence are contributing to the country's future across different sectors. In a country that makes more movies than any other, India's new wave of directors are breaking convention. TIME100 Next inaugural cover stars Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia, and Theja Rio have broadened the possibilities of cinema and shown the world why India's vision matters.

Apart from Aryan, the cover features Payal Kapadia, known for her film 'All We Imagine as Light', and Theja Rio, whose debut feature 'Angh' received recognition at the Toronto International Film Festival. In 2024, Payal won the Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival for her fiction feature debut.

Aryan's directorial debut, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', premiered on Netflix in September 2025. The seven-episode series offered a satirical take on the Hindi film industry, exploring its power structures, rivalries, celebrity culture and the dynamics between insiders and outsiders. Created and directed by Aryan, the series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend, Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager, Sanya (Aanya Singh), by his side, Aasmaan navigates the world of fame and the challenges of the entertainment industry.

The show blends comedy, drama and action with references to the film industry, while featuring appearances by several prominent personalities from Bollywood. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment, the series features an ensemble cast, including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor and Rajat Bedi.

The magazine recognises all three filmmakers as emerging voices representing the next generation of Indian cinema. Their inclusion highlights the diverse perspectives and storytelling approaches shaping contemporary Indian filmmaking. TIME100 Next India is a new edition of TIME's TIME100 Next franchise, which recognises emerging leaders and individuals whose work and vision are contributing to the future. The initiative has been launched in partnership with Reliance. The list also features several other prominent names from different fields, including actor Alia Bhatt, Skyroot CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana, bio-engineer Leo Mavely, vaccine manufacturer Adar Poonawalla and social innovator Tarun Cherukuri.