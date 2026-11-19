In Conversation With Adi Venkatesh, Founder & CEO Chaaya Furnitures, and Abubacker Siddiq, Co-Founder, Chaaya Furnitures

Furniture is more than an addition to a home. It shapes everyday experiences, becomes part of family traditions and often stays with people through different stages of life. Yet, finding furniture that reflects individual preferences, fits specific spaces and meets functional requirements can be challenging. This gap in the furniture-buying experience became the starting point for Chaaya Furnitures.

Founded by Adi Venkatesh and Abubacker Siddiq, Chaaya Furnitures is built on the belief that customers should not have to compromise on their ideas when furnishing their homes. The founders bring valuable industry experience from their previous associations with established brands such as Home Centre and WoodenStreet. Their professional journeys gave them an understanding of customer expectations, product design, manufacturing, quality standards and the overall furniture-buying process.

Having assisted lakhs of customers during their careers, they observed a recurring challenge. While customers often had a clear picture of the furniture they wanted, the available catalogue options did not always match their expectations. Limitations around dimensions, colours, materials, designs and functionality frequently meant settling for something that was close to what they wanted, rather than exactly what they had envisioned.

This was a gap the founders wanted to address. After several discussions around the idea, they decided to create a furniture brand that would bring together manufacturing expertise, professional design support and a customer-first approach.

“We wanted to build a furniture brand where customers would not have to compromise on their ideas simply because a particular design was not available in a standard catalogue. For us, Chaaya Furnitures is not just about selling furniture. It is about understanding how people want to live and creating furniture around their requirements,” the founders explain.

Making Customisation More Accessible

At the heart of Chaaya Furnitures is an attempt to make personalised furniture more accessible, particularly in an online furniture market largely driven by standardised catalogues.

The brand has introduced a dedicated customisation option on its website, allowing customers to upload reference images or designs of furniture they would like to have. Once a request is submitted, the company's furniture experts assess the design, understand the customer's requirements and dimensions, and connect with them to discuss the specifications.

The team then works with its in-house furniture designers to develop a customised 3D design. This is shared with the customer for review, and production begins only after the design and specifications receive approval.

An important aspect of this offering is that Chaaya Furnitures does not charge additional customisation or designer fees. The company provides design consultation and 3D design development without any extra cost, aiming to remove the additional expense often associated with personalised furniture.

The founders believe that customisation should not be viewed as an exclusive or expensive service. Instead, customers should have the freedom to express their preferences and explore designs that suit their homes and lifestyles.

Bringing Ideas to Life Through Design and Craftsmanship

For Chaaya Furnitures, personalisation extends beyond choosing a colour or changing the dimensions of a product. The company follows a structured process that involves customers at every stage, from the initial design discussion to manufacturing and final dispatch.

Once a customer approves the 3D design, the production team and skilled artisans begin working on the furniture piece. The company also maintains transparency during manufacturing by sharing production-stage photographs with customers.

Quality control forms another important part of this process. According to the founders, each product goes through defined quality-control parameters, with approximately 25–35 photographs captured during the process. These images are shared with customers to provide visibility into the product's quality and finishing. Packing photographs are also shared before dispatch.

This approach reflects the founders' emphasis on keeping customers informed rather than limiting communication to the initial order and final delivery.

The process brings together professional furniture designers, an experienced production team and skilled artisans. While designers translate customer requirements into practical designs, artisans and manufacturing professionals bring those ideas to life through their craftsmanship.

Furniture That Becomes Part of a Family's Story

Beyond customisation and convenience, Chaaya Furnitures is guided by a larger philosophy: furniture should hold value beyond its immediate functional purpose.

A dining table becomes a place for family conversations, a sofa witnesses countless gatherings, and a bed becomes an essential part of everyday comfort. Over time, these pieces become associated with memories and milestones.

This belief influences the company's approach to product design and quality. Rather than focusing only on short-term trends, the founders emphasise a balance between aesthetics, comfort, functionality and durability.

The ability to customise dimensions, designs, finishes and functionality also allows customers to choose furniture that genuinely fits their homes and personal preferences.

“We don't want customers to purchase furniture that serves them for just a few years. We want them to invest in pieces that remain meaningful and valuable in their homes for generations,” the founders share.

Building Value Through Direct Manufacturing

The company's approach to affordability is closely linked to its direct manufacturing model, which gives it greater control over product development, production and quality.

By combining direct manufacturing with free customisation and professional design support, Chaaya Furnitures aims to offer customers greater value without compromising on craftsmanship.

The founders see transparency as another important differentiator. From design approvals and production updates to quality-control photographs and packing images, customers are kept informed throughout their purchase journey.

Rather than treating affordability and premium quality as competing priorities, the company aims to achieve both through an efficient manufacturing and operating model.

Taking Personalised Furniture Across India

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Chaaya Furnitures is looking to expand its reach beyond its existing digital presence. The company's growth strategy involves strengthening its online platform while gradually establishing a physical retail presence in key markets.

The founders are exploring opportunities across cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru in South India, along with Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Chandigarh and Lucknow.

Physical stores are expected to bring customers closer to the brand's products, designs and customisation experience, while its website will continue to provide access to customers across different parts of the country.

However, the founders recognise that expanding a customised furniture business requires more than increasing geographical reach. Maintaining consistent design standards, manufacturing processes, quality-control parameters and customer communication will be equally important.

The company's existing production team, professional designers and skilled artisans will play an important role in supporting this expansion.

Looking Ahead: A Recognised Name in Customised Furniture

Over the next five years, the founders envision Chaaya Furnitures becoming one of India's recognised and trusted names in customised furniture.

The immediate priorities include strengthening the brand's digital presence, expanding its product portfolio, enhancing manufacturing capabilities and establishing stores in important markets across the country.

The company also aims to continuously improve its website and make the customisation process more convenient, enabling customers to bring their furniture ideas to the brand and explore how they can be translated into finished products.

Another important part of this vision is creating opportunities within India's furniture manufacturing ecosystem. The founders place considerable value on the skills of Indian artisans and experienced craftsmen and aim to work closely with them to bring their expertise to a wider customer base.

For Adi Venkatesh and Abubacker Siddiq, the larger ambition is not simply to build another furniture-selling platform. It is to create a brand that understands individual needs, listens to customer ideas and makes personalised furniture more accessible.

At Chaaya Furnitures, the focus remains on bringing together comfort, craftsmanship and individual expression, one thoughtfully designed piece at a time.

Chaaya Furnitures – Where Comfort Lives.