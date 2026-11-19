The game is offered in two editions: Standard and Ultimate, with the latter costing Rs 1,500 extra. Interestingly, pricing stays same across all gaming platforms, providing gamers the same buying options whether they possess a PS5 or an Xbox Series X|S.

The Standard Edition costs Rs 5,999, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs 7,499. The difference between the two variants is Rs 1,500.

What Does GTA 6 Standard versus Ultimate Edition Include?

The Standard Edition includes the main game, the Vintage Vise City Pack, a one-month GTA+ membership, and the ability to preload the game.

The Ultimate Edition includes all of these advantages, plus an extra Ultimate Edition Upgrade. This is the main change between the two versions.

The Standard Edition gives gamers access to the base game, allowing them to enjoy the latest instalment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Those looking for more might choose the more expensive version.

GTA 6 Pre-Order Benefits Explained

Both editions include a one-month GTA+ subscription as part of the digital pre-order promotion. According to the PlayStation Store ad, qualified customers can claim their subscription before March 31, 2027.

However, players should be aware of the subscription's auto-renewal function. The free month does not guaranty a permanent free subscription, and consumers should read the renewal conditions before completing their purchase.

When Will GTA 6 be Released in India?

GTA 6 is set to release internationally on November 19, 2026, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game is the next major installment in Rockstar Games' massively successful open-world franchise.

With two versions and comparable price across platforms, Indian gamers can now choose the version that best fits their budget ahead of the launch.