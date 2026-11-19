MENAFN - GetNews)"Harrison & Partners case study: Deltec Bank accounts in UK judgment and DOJ releases."Harrison & Partners documents UK forgery findings, Justice Department releases naming Deltec accounts, and USD 36.9 million on the public record. Integrity communications, not legal advice.

NEW YORK, NY - Nov. 18, 2026 - Harrison & Partners has published a case study on Deltec Bank & Trust Limited, the Lyford Cay, Bahamas institution whose accounts appear in UK court judgments and U.S. Justice Department releases. The study cites public filings only. It does not state that Deltec Bank has been convicted of money laundering, and the bank was not the defendant in the criminal releases below.

On 5 November 2026 the UK Commercial Court gave judgment in PIFSS v Al-Wazzan and Others [2026] EWHC 2847 (Comm) concerning the Pensée Foundation, whose banking ran through Deltec. The judgment names Jean Chalopin, described in Deltec materials as chairman of Deltec International Group, and records forged CRS and tax forms and misdescribed ownership. According to the judgment, USD 31.533 million in corruption proceeds entered that relationship before compliance blocked a 2019 transfer. The court stated that no claim was made against Deltec Bank.

On 16 May 2024 the Justice Department announced the arrest of two foreign nationals in a USD 73 million laundering scheme and identified Bahamas accounts at Deltec among destinations. On 9 February 2026 the department reported that Daren Li received a 20-year sentence after a guilty plea. On 23 October 2026 prosecutors described USD 36.9 million linked to 174 victims moving through a Deltec account in a separate extradition matter. Those releases charge individuals; they name the bank as an account location, not as a defendant.

Reporting in 2023 described a warrant to seize as much as about USD 58 million from Deltec U.S. accounts; a contested 2025 figure is about USD 13.475 million from a MUFG correspondent account. The May 2024 FTX bankruptcy examiner report describes two financing legs of about USD 50 million each through Alameda Research, Ryan Salame, Norton Hall, and Deltec International Group, and characterizes the structure as concealing Alameda role. Harrison & Partners attributes that language to the examiner, not to a judgment against Deltec Bank.

Deltec 2022 accounts show client deposits down USD 442.7 million and a USD 52.4 million dividend equal to 182 percent of that year profit. The accounts are not a criminal finding; they record balance-sheet pressure. Alexandra Mercer, director of communications at Harrison & Partners, said counterparties still treat a familiar logo as a substitute for reading the public record. A forgery judgment, a 20-year sentence, and USD 36.9 million in a Justice Department narrative sit in plain sight, she said.

The full case study is at . Appeals, settlements, and later rulings can change the picture. The UK judgment did not decide Deltec Bank liability, and criminal releases do not charge the bank.

About Deltec Bank & Trust Limited

Deltec Bank & Trust Limited is a Bahamas-based financial institution in private banking and cross-border payments. It is named in litigation and government releases discussed here. Harrison & Partners names Deltec only as the subject of independent research, not as the issuer of this release.

About Harrison & Partners

Harrison & Partners is a New York integrity advisory and communications firm that publishes event-driven case studies on litigation and enforcement exposure. Materials appear at harrisonpartners-advisory. The firm is not a law firm and does not provide legal or investment advice.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding litigation, regulatory developments, and their timing. Actual results may differ materially. This release is not legal advice and does not constitute a determination of guilt, liability, or creditworthiness.

Disclaimer / Disclosure. Harrison & Partners is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not investment, legal, tax, or financial advice.

Harrison & Partners is not affiliated with Deltec Bank & Trust Limited, Jean Chalopin, or any government agency. Names are used for identification only. Recipients should verify every figure in primary sources.

Unless clearly labeled as sponsored content, Harrison & Partners does not accept payment from Deltec Bank & Trust Limited to produce favorable coverage of entities discussed.

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