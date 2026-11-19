MENAFN - GetNews)"Elodia Cruz, owner of Santa Cruz Remodeling, in a finished kitchen remodel with hickory cabinets, white counters and a stone mosaic backsplash."Santa Cruz Remodeling, a family-owned kitchen and bathroom remodeler in Phoenix, has been BBB Accredited since August 2025 and holds an A+ rating.

Phoenix, Arizona - Nov. 18, 2026 - Santa Cruz Remodeling, a family-owned kitchen, bathroom and flooring remodeler in Phoenix, has been BBB Accredited since August 21, 2025, and holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. The BBB Mountain West & Pacific Southwest shows no complaints filed against the business in the last three years.

"We don't just remodel homes. We create spaces where families can live better," said Elodia Cruz, owner of Santa Cruz Remodeling. "One team, one timeline and one trusted contractor from start to finish. That's what we want every homeowner to get from us."

For Phoenix homeowners planning a remodel, the BBB listing is something they can check before they sign. It names Elodia Cruz as owner and lists the company for kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling and residential general contracting. The company is licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors under ROC #333884, is bonded and insured, and writes a one-year workmanship warranty into every contract.

Elodia runs the company with her son Ivan. Each project has one person running the job, with a direct number, and homeowners get the scope and price in writing before work starts. The company's work includes full kitchen remodels with new cabinets, counters and islands, walk-in showers and tub-to-shower conversions, and tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring.

Homeowners can learn more from Santa Cruz Remodeling about kitchen remodeling in Phoenix, or call (480) 313-1422 for a free estimate.

Santa Cruz Remodeling

2744 W Maryland Ave Suite B

Phoenix, AZ 85017

(480) 313-1422

About Santa Cruz Remodeling

Santa Cruz Remodeling is a family-owned remodeling company in Phoenix, Arizona, founded about seven years ago by owner Elodia Cruz. The company remodels kitchens and bathrooms and installs tile and luxury vinyl plank flooring for homeowners across the Phoenix area, and is licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors under ROC #333884. Its mission is to give every homeowner one team, one timeline and one trusted contractor from start to finish, with the scope and price in writing before work begins. Every project is backed by a one-year workmanship warranty.