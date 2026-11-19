MENAFN - GetNews)""Every seller looks at competitor listings. This extension turns that look into numbers a seller can sort and act on, using only the pages Amazon shows to every shopper." - Michael Parker, Wild Sun Ltd"Amazon competitor keyword tool from Wild Sun Ltd: the free AdRazor Keyword Insights Chrome extension analyses competitor keywords, checks title compliance and finds search terms on Amazon product and search pages.

London, United Kingdom - Nov. 18, 2026 - Amazon competitor keyword tool AdRazor Keyword Insights is a free Chrome extension that shows Amazon sellers which words competing listings use in their titles and bullet points. Wild Sun Ltd, the company behind AdRazor, offers the extension through the Chrome Web Store.

Sellers already read competitor listings before they write their own. The extension turns that reading into data. It works on the Amazon product pages and search results pages that a seller opens in Chrome, and it displays its results on those pages automatically once it is enabled.

On a product page, the extension counts the words in the title and in the bullet points. On a search results page, it reads every title on the page. A seller can compare the wording used across the first page of results for a search term and see which words appear again and again. The results panel lists the top 10 single words and the most common two-word, three-word and four-word combinations. It also marks each title against Amazon's title length limits.

A seller can also enter a keyword, and the extension highlights each place where that keyword appears on the page. A Download Data button saves the results as a CSV (comma-separated values) file, which opens in any spreadsheet program for further analysis.

The extension covers three tasks in one tool: competitor keyword analysis, title compliance checking and search term discovery. Sellers can use the results to choose search terms for their own titles and bullet points, and for Amazon PPC (pay-per-click) advertising campaigns.

"Every seller looks at competitor listings. This extension turns that look into numbers a seller can sort and act on, using only the pages Amazon shows to every shopper," said Michael Parker of Wild Sun Ltd.

To use the extension, a seller installs it from the Chrome Web Store, makes sure it is enabled and opens an Amazon product page or search results page. If results do not appear on a page, the page is not one that the extension recognises. Users can report such pages to the AdRazor team through the extension page at adrazor.

The extension is part of a set of free AdRazor tools for Amazon sellers. The set also includes a Title Limit Checker, a Search Terms Checker and an ACoS (advertising cost of sale) Calculator. AdRazor also publishes guides on Amazon keyword research, product titles, Amazon fees and Amazon PPC for beginners.

About AdRazor and Wild Sun Ltd:

AdRazor is a set of Amazon advertising tools and guides from Wild Sun Ltd, a company registered in England (company number 03698765) with an office in London, United Kingdom. AdRazor helps Amazon sellers audit and improve their Amazon PPC campaigns and offers free tools for keyword research, title limits, search terms and ACoS. AdRazor was founded in 2019. Its mission is to help sellers advertise profitably.

More information: