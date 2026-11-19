MENAFN - GetNews)""Amazon sets the fulfilment fee from the size tier and the shipping weight. Most sellers learn which tier they landed in only after the money leaves their account. A few grams or one centimetre can move a product into a higher band. This calculator shows the distance to that breakpoint before you ship." - Michael Parker, AdRazor"AdRazor launches a free Amazon FBA calculator for Europe's ten marketplaces. It works out fulfilment and referral fees from the February 2026 Amazon rate card. It also shows how close each product sits to the tier breakpoint that would raise its fee.

London - Nov. 18, 2026 - Amazon FBA Calculator Europe Covers Ten Marketplaces

Amazon FBA calculator Europe sellers can use without sign-up launched today at adrazor/amazon-tools/amazon-fba-calculator. The tool works out Amazon's fulfilment and referral fees for any product. There is no sign-up and no limit on the number of checks. It uses the Amazon European FBA rate card that took effect on 1 February 2026. It covers the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Belgium and Ireland.

Sellers enter a product category, a selling price, a weight and the parcel dimensions. The calculator returns the referral fee and its rate, the FBA fulfilment fee and the total Amazon fees. It also shows the seller's net receipts after VAT. It supports every European fulfilment arrangement: local stock, Pan-European, EFN and MCI. Sellers can run one product under two arrangements and compare the cost before they place stock. The tool adds the Pan-European oversize surcharge when it applies.

The tool's distinguishing feature is breakpoint visibility. Alongside each fee it shows the size tier, the weight band and the tier's maximum dimensions and weight. A seller sees at a glance how close the product sits to the next, more expensive tier. A few grams or one centimetre can move a product into a higher band. The calculator applies Amazon's dimensional weight rule. Amazon charges parcels on whichever is greater: the actual weight or the parcel volume divided by 5,000. A large, light product often lands in a costlier tier than its weight suggests. The tool makes that visible before the first shipment.

The calculator also works in the other direction. When a product sits just above a cheaper tier or weight band, it highlights the chance. It names the exact reduction in size or weight that lowers the fee. It shows the saving per unit, so a small packaging change pays back on every sale.

"With rising costs on every side, sellers cannot afford to discover a fee tier by surprise," said Michael Parker of AdRazor. "Knowing where the breakpoints sit turns fee checking into margin protection."

The interface is available in English, German, French, Spanish and Portuguese. Each result downloads as a PDF for product files or supplier negotiations. The calculator joins AdRazor's free Amazon toolbox. The toolbox also holds a profit calculator, a title limit checker and a search terms checker.

Wild Sun Ltd, a London software company, builds AdRazor. Amazon lists the company as an Ads Verified Partner. The full toolbox is free to use at adrazor.

About AdRazor:

AdRazor builds free tools and software for Amazon sellers. The range covers fee and profit calculators and advertising analysis.