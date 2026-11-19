MENAFN - GetNews)"Parker Agency logo"Profit-based Amazon PPC agency service opens for application to qualifying advertisers. Parker Agency ties its fee to PPC profit, not to ad spend.

Porto, Portugal - Nov. 18, 2026 - Profit-based Amazon PPC agency Parker Agency today launched a new service that ties its fee to how profitable a client's advertising is, not to how much the client spends on ads.

Many Amazon PPC agencies charge a percentage of ad spend. Under that model, the agency earns more every time the client spends more, whether or not the extra spend makes the client any profit. Cutting wasted spend lowers the agency's income, even when it is the right move for the business. Parker Agency calls this a conflict of interest.

The new service removes that conflict. The client pays according to how profitable the PPC is, so the agency's income and the client's profit move in the same direction. Wasted spend becomes a cost to both sides, and both have a reason to remove it.

"Every agency says it works in your best interests. We decided to back that claim with our own income," said Michael Parker, co-founder of Parker Agency. "If your advertising is profitable, we do well. If it is not, we have every reason to fix it. We put our money where our mouth is."

Parker Agency says its focus is client profit, not sales for their own sake, ad spend or impressions. The agency's founders have more than 12 years of experience selling and advertising their own products on Amazon, including a history of creating bestselling Amazon products of their own. Parker Agency says this experience shows what it takes to maximise sales while controlling costs. It also manages PPC with software it built itself.

The service is open for application, and it is available to qualifying advertisers only. Parker Agency reviews each application and tells the advertiser whether a profit-based fee suits both sides. Amazon advertisers can apply through the contact form at .

About Parker Agency:

Parker Agency helps brands that already sell on Amazon make more profit from it, and raising client profit is its core mission. The agency manages PPC, improves listings and helps brands sell in more European Amazon marketplaces. Michael Parker and Sol Sanchez de Muniain founded it in 2025, after more than 12 years of selling and advertising their own products on Amazon. Learn more at .