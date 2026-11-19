MENAFN - GetNews)EB1A Experts is highlighting important changes to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approach to Requests for Evidence (RFEs) and Notices of Intent to Deny (NOIDs), emphasizing the importance of submitting complete, well-documented immigration petitions from the initial filing. The company is drawing attention to USCIS Policy Alert PA-2026-05, issued on August 5, 2026, which restores officers' discretion to deny certain immigration benefit requests without first issuing an RFE or NOID when the submitted evidence does not establish eligibility.

The policy development has important implications for individuals pursuing employment-based immigration pathways, particularly the EB-1A extraordinary ability and EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) categories. EB1A Experts is encouraging applicants to review their supporting documentation, identify potential evidence gaps, and ensure that every eligibility claim is clearly supported before submitting a petition.

Understanding the USCIS Policy Update

USCIS Policy Alert PA-2026-05, titled "Evidence, Requests for Evidence, and Notices of Intent to Deny," updates guidance in Volume 1, Part E of the USCIS Policy Manual. The updated guidance restores officers' discretion to deny an immigration benefit request without issuing an RFE or NOID when the initial submission lacks required evidence or does not establish eligibility.

The underlying regulatory authority is established under 8 CFR 103.2(b)(8)(ii). The recent policy development changes how officers may exercise that discretion during the adjudication process. Consequently, applicants should not assume that USCIS will always provide an opportunity to correct incomplete documentation after filing.

The updated guidance also applies to eligible cases that were pending on August 5, 2026, as well as petitions submitted after that date, subject to applicable USCIS rules and guidance.

EB-1A and NIW Applicants Face Greater Pressure to Submit Complete Evidence

EB-1A and EB-2 NIW petitions often require extensive documentation and detailed explanations connecting an applicant's professional achievements, qualifications, and proposed work to the relevant immigration requirements.

For EB-1A applicants, the adjudication process generally involves demonstrating that the applicant meets the required evidentiary criteria and satisfies the final merits determination. Evidence may include recognized awards, published material, judging activities, original contributions, scholarly publications, leading or critical roles, and other qualifying achievements.

Meeting the minimum number of evidentiary criteria does not automatically establish eligibility. The overall record must demonstrate sustained national or international acclaim and recognition in the applicant's field.

For EB-2 NIW applicants, the petition must first establish eligibility under the underlying EB-2 classification through an advanced degree or exceptional ability. Applicants must then satisfy the three-prong framework established in Matter of Dhanasar.

These requirements include demonstrating that the proposed endeavor has substantial merit and national importance, that the applicant is well positioned to advance the endeavor, and that, on balance, waiving the job offer and labor certification requirements would benefit the United States.

Why Initial Petition Preparation Matters

EB1A Experts emphasizes that a strong petition requires more than collecting certificates, recommendation letters, research papers, and professional records. Each document should support a clearly identified eligibility requirement and contribute to the overall argument presented to USCIS.

A petition containing extensive documentation may still face challenges if the evidence is poorly organized, insufficiently explained, or not directly connected to the applicable criteria.

The company highlights several important preparation considerations, including defining the applicant's professional field or proposed endeavor precisely, organizing exhibits according to the relevant criteria or prongs, providing measurable evidence of professional impact, and addressing potential weaknesses before filing.

For EB-1A petitions, applicants should also develop a clear final merits argument that explains the significance of their achievements in the context of their professional field. For NIW petitions, the proposed endeavor should be specific and supported by evidence demonstrating its broader importance and the applicant's ability to advance it.

The Importance of Independent Recommendation Letters

Recommendation letters can provide valuable context for an applicant's achievements and contributions. However, EB1A Experts highlights the importance of selecting qualified experts who can explain the significance of the applicant's work through specific examples and verifiable information.

Effective letters should describe particular contributions, explain their relevance to the field, and provide evidence of measurable influence, adoption, citations, or practical applications where applicable.

Letters that rely primarily on general praise without explaining the applicant's actual impact may provide limited support. Independent expert perspectives can help establish the broader significance of an applicant's work.

Preparing for Potential RFEs and NOIDs

Although the updated USCIS guidance restores discretion to deny certain petitions without an RFE or NOID, these notices remain part of the adjudication process. Officers may still request additional evidence or issue a notice of intent to deny when appropriate.

Applicants who receive such notices should carefully review the stated concerns, response deadline, and submission requirements. RFE response periods may extend up to 12 weeks, although shorter periods may be established in individual cases. NOID response periods are generally limited to a maximum of 30 days, subject to applicable rules.

EB1A Experts encourages applicants to maintain organized supporting records and prepare relevant supplementary documentation where possible. Recommendation letters, updated citation information, professional records, certified translations, and evidence of industry impact may require time to obtain.

Applicants should follow the exact deadline stated in their notice and seek qualified legal guidance when evaluating their response options.

Building Stronger EB-1A and NIW Petitions from Day One

EB1A Experts recommends a structured preparation approach for individuals considering an EB-1A or NIW petition. This includes reviewing eligibility requirements, identifying the strongest supporting evidence, organizing documentation, and ensuring that the petition letter explains the relevance of every major exhibit.

Applicants should also verify that all required forms, signatures, filing fees, and supporting translations are complete and accurate. A final review can help identify missing documentation, unclear arguments, unsupported claims, and inconsistencies before submission.

For individuals with pending petitions, reviewing the filed record and preparing for potential additional evidence requests may also help them respond more efficiently if USCIS raises questions.

EB1A Experts Highlights the Value of Petition Readiness Reviews

Through its immigration petition support services, EB1A Experts assists researchers, engineers, founders, and other accomplished professionals pursuing EB-1A, EB-2 NIW, and O-1 immigration pathways.

The company focuses on helping applicants organize their professional achievements, define their proposed endeavors, connect supporting evidence to relevant eligibility requirements, and identify potential weaknesses in their documentation.

By emphasizing petition readiness and evidence organization, EB1A Experts aims to help applicants better understand the documentation and arguments required for their immigration filings.

Individuals preparing a new petition or reviewing an existing application can contact the company to explore its consultation and petition assessment services.

About EB1A Experts

EB1A Experts provides immigration petition preparation support for researchers, engineers, entrepreneurs, founders, and other high-achieving professionals pursuing employment-based immigration pathways. The company focuses on EB-1A extraordinary ability, EB-2 National Interest Waiver, and O-1 petitions, helping applicants organize evidence, develop petition strategies, and identify documentation gaps. Its services are designed to support applicants in preparing comprehensive submissions based on their individual professional backgrounds and immigration objectives.