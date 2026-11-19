BURLINGAME, Calif. - Nov. 18, 2026 - International students in the United States have several health insurance options. They can use their university's plan, purchase off-campus coverage designed for international students, or use employer-sponsored, family, or Marketplace coverage if eligible.

Many universities automatically enroll eligible students in a student health insurance plan (SHIP). A health insurance waiver is a request to opt out by showing that another plan meets the university's coverage requirements. If the university approves the waiver, it typically removes or credits the SHIP premium on the student's account.

Why students waive university health insurance

Waiving SHIP can be worth it when another plan meets the university's requirements, lowers the student's expected costs, and covers the care they need near campus. Students may also waive to avoid paying for duplicate coverage or to keep seeing doctors they already use UC Berkeley, for example, the UC Regents require students to maintain health insurance. Students can apply to waive Berkeley SHIP if they have comparable coverage that meets the university's criteria. UC Berkeley's SHIP waiver polic

For international students buying their own coverage, a private plan designed for students in the United States can be a practical option. Before enrolling, check that the plan meets the university's waiver criteria and covers the full period the school requires. Then confirm that a primary care doctor, a hospital, and an urgent care center near campus are in network, and compare premiums, deductibles, copays, and prescription benefits over the same coverage period. Once you enroll in a qualifying plan, gather the proof of coverage your university requires for the waiver application.

How to submit a university health insurance waiver

Start on the university's student insurance page and follow its link to the waiver portal. Enter the insurer, policy number, and coverage dates. Depending on the school, the portal may ask for both sides of the insurance ID card, a confirmation letter showing the coverage dates, or a summary of benefits. Submit the request by the campus deadline, then look for the approval notice and confirm the SHIP premium adjustment on the student account. For instructions specific to your university, see Student Medicover's school-by-school waiver guid.

Winter and spring 2027 health insurance waiver deadlines

All 10 University of California campuses publish waiver procedures. NYU, UNC–Chapel Hill, NC State, and UChicago also offer waivers to eligible students. The table shows regular deadlines unless otherwise indicated. Some deadlines for Winter 2027 enrollment fall in December 2026. Students with an approved fall waiver should check whether it already covers the rest of the academic year.