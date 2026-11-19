Health Insurance Options And University Waivers For International Students In The U.S.
|University
|Winter 2027
|Spring 2027
|UC Berkeley
|Spring semester schedule
|Jan. 1, 2027 (late deadline Jan. 15)
|UC Davis
|Dec. 1, 2026 (winter and spring quarters)
|Mar. 1, 2027 (spring quarter only). Law and veterinary spring semester: Dec. 1, 2026.
|UC Irvine
|Dec. 7, 2026
|Mar. 8, 2027 (quarter programs). Law spring semester: Dec. 7, 2026.
|UCLA
|Dec. 20, 2026 (standard quarter schedule)
|Mar. 20, 2027 (standard quarter schedule). See the campus calendar for program-specific dates.
|UC Merced
|Spring semester schedule
|Jan. 8, 2027, at 4:30 p.m. Pacific
|UC Riverside
|Dec. 12, 2026
|Mar. 12, 2027
|UC San Diego
|Dec. 14, 2026
|Mar. 14, 2027
|UC San Francisco
|Dec. 23, 2026
|Mar. 26, 2027 (most programs). Pharmacy years 1 and 2: Mar. 12 and Apr. 2, respectively.
|UC Santa Barbara
|Dec. 18, 2026
|Mar. 14, 2027
|UC Santa Cruz
|Dec. 18, 2026
|Mar. 12, 2027
|New York University
|Spring semester schedule
|Feb. 10, 2027 (check program-specific instructions)
|UNC–Chapel Hill
|Spring semester schedule
|Feb. 1, 2027 (Student Blue)
|NC State University
|Spring semester schedule
|Feb. 1, 2027 (Student Blue). J-1 students should check their separate Global Solutions instructions.
|University of Chicago
|Incoming students should confirm their first-quarter deadline with Student Wellness.
|Incoming students should confirm their first-quarter deadline with Student Wellness.
UNC–Chapel Hill's spring deadline is Feb. 1, 2027. UChicago's published autumn deadline was Oct. 16, 2026. Students already enrolled in U-SHIP generally need a qualifying life event to waive midyear, and PhD students are required to remain on U-SHIP. UNC–Chapel Hill Student Blue brochur · UChicago enrollment and waiver polic
What are the advantages of Student Medicover for international students?
Student Medicover has a longstanding partnership with UnitedHealthcare StudentResources (UHCSR) to offer health insurance for international students in the United States. Student Medicover can help eligible students at the universities listed above compare available plans with their school's waiver criteria. The plans are designed for a generally younger student population. A younger group of enrollees can have lower expected healthcare costs, which can help keep premiums competitive with university plans that offer comparable benefits.
|What students may need
|What Student Medicover provides
|Proof of coverage for a waiver
|Students can download insurance ID card, confirmation letter and policy certificate from the Student Medicover Document Center. The official insurance ID card is available through the UHCSR member account.
|In-person care near campus
|Members can use the plan's UnitedHealthcare provider directory to find in-network primary care doctors, hospitals and urgent care centers. Network participation and visit costs depend on the plan.
|Virtual care after hours
|Eligible insured members age 18 and older can consult a licensed clinician through HealthiestYou 24/7 by phone or video at no consultation charge.
|Help with insurance questions or claims
|Student Medicover can help members access their ID cards and explain how to file a claim. UHCSR handles claims and provides claim status through its member account and support line.
Some Student Medicover plans may cost less than a university's SHIP. Students can compare benefits for the same coverage period and get a quote on the Student Medicover websit.
About Student Medicover
Founded in 2013, Student Medicover specializes in health insurance solutions and healthcare support services for international students and graduates in the United States.
As a long-standing partner of UnitedHealthcare StudentResources (UHCSR), Student Medicover offers international student and OPT health insurance plans featuring UHC PPO network access, comprehensive medical benefits, virtual healthcare services, and flexible enrollment options.
Its services extend beyond insurance enrollment to include provider searches, healthcare navigation, medical billing assistance, complex claims support, and 24/7 customer service.
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