MENAFN - GetNews)"Logo of leading medical, legal, & tech staffing agency HireHawk"The limited-time incentive offers businesses a $1,000 credit for every qualifying new placement that begins by December 31, 2026, helping employers add skilled talent while preparing for the year ahead.

NEW YORK, NY - Nov. 18, 2026 - HireHawk, a U.S.-based talent solutions company specializing in managed offshore staffing, today announced a limited-time year-end hiring incentive offering a $1,000 account credit for every qualifying new placement that begins by December 31, 2026.

Designed to help employers strengthen teams before the new year while managing costs, the promotion awards $1,000 once a placement completes 90 days. Companies hiring multiple professionals earn a separate credit for each qualifying hire. HireHawk's managed offshore staffing starts at $12 per hour and includes sourcing, vetting, payroll, local compliance support, and ongoing management assistance.

Persistent Hiring Challenges Make Workforce Planning a Year-End Priority

Finding qualified talent remains a challenge for many U.S. businesses heading into 2027. According to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) October 2026 Jobs Report, 36% of small business owners reported job openings they were unable to fill, an increase of four percentage points from September and 12 points above the historical average. Among owners actively hiring or attempting to hire, 86% reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they were trying to fill.

Compensation pressures are also influencing workforce planning. NFIB reported that a seasonally adjusted net 24% of small business owners plan to increase compensation over the next three months, the highest reading since December 2025. Separately, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows average hourly earnings increased 3.1% over the 12 months ending October 2026.

For businesses managing growing workloads, these challenges extend beyond filling traditional positions. E-commerce companies need professionals to support marketplace operations, inventory management, customer experience, and digital marketing. Law firms, healthcare practices, and technology companies likewise depend on qualified administrative, operational, technical, and client-support professionals to maintain capacity.

"Waiting until January to begin recruiting can put businesses behind before the year even gets underway," said David Manshoory, founder of HireHawk. "Sourcing, interviewing, and onboarding the right people takes time. We're introducing this year-end credit to help businesses address staffing needs now, giving new team members an opportunity to get settled and contribute as companies enter 2027."

From Virtual Assistants to E-Commerce Managers: Roles Businesses Can Hire Offshore

HireHawk helps businesses recruit dedicated, full-time professionals who integrate directly into their existing teams. Its recruitment capabilities span a range of business functions, including:



E-commerce managers and operations specialists: Storefront management across Shopify and Amazon, inventory coordination, order processing, and customer service.

Virtual and executive assistants: Calendar management, business administration, reporting, correspondence, and daily operational support.

Sales professionals: Sales development representatives, appointment setters, business development representatives, and lead generation specialists.

Legal support professionals: Paralegals, legal assistants, intake specialists, case managers, and medical records coordinators under attorney supervision.

Healthcare support professionals: Virtual medical assistants, medical billers, patient scheduling coordinators, and insurance verification specialists for non-clinical workflows. Technology professionals: Software developers, QA specialists, technical support representatives, and engineering talent.

By working with one staffing partner, businesses can build dedicated teams across multiple functions while maintaining a consistent approach to recruitment, onboarding, and ongoing support.

A Fully Managed Approach to Recruitment and Ongoing Workforce Support

HireHawk combines specialized recruitment with ongoing workforce management, helping businesses access qualified talent without managing the administrative complexities of hiring independently. The company's 2026 recruitment figures reflect its selective approach: more than 180,000 applications evaluated across 580 client assignments, with approximately 0.9% of applicants advancing to client shortlists.

Candidates progress through a five-stage screening process that includes AI-assisted application review, practical skills assessments, communication interviews, background and credential verification, and reference checks. Following an initial discovery call, HireHawk typically presents qualified candidates within 10 business days.

Beyond recruitment, HireHawk's fully managed model brings together candidate sourcing, payroll administration, local compliance support, and ongoing workforce assistance under one month-to-month arrangement. Placements are also backed by a performance-based replacement guarantee, subject to applicable terms.

"Companies are under pressure to grow, but adding the right people remains one of the hardest parts of running a business," said David Manshoory, founder of HireHawk. "Offshore hiring gives employers access to a much larger talent pool without taking on the full cost and complexity of traditional recruitment. We're introducing this credit to make it easier for businesses to build the teams they need before entering 2027."

$1,000 Credit Available for Qualifying Offshore Hires Through December 31

To qualify, new offshore placements made through HireHawk must begin work by December 31, 2026, and complete 90 days of tenure. Employers expanding capacity ahead of 2027 can review promotion terms and schedule a consultation at.

About HireHawk

HireHawk is a U.S.-based staffing agency providing domestic recruitment and managed offshore staffing to over 200 businesses across legal, healthcare, e-commerce, technology, and sales. The company vets full-time professionals through a five-stage process and manages payroll, local compliance, and ongoing client support, with pricing starting at $12 per hour. Learn more at.