18 Nov., 2026 - BEIJING, China - Artificial intelligence development is accelerating across industries, economies and public services, creating significant opportunities alongside growing concerns about safety, accountability and international security. As advanced AI systems become increasingly autonomous, global discussions surrounding responsible innovation, technological governance and cross-border cooperation are gaining importance.

A new CGTN feature, Racing Beyond Borders: The Future of AI, examines the evolving relationship between China and the United States in artificial intelligence development, with particular attention to technological competition, shared security challenges and opportunities for international cooperation. The program, presented by journalist Tian Wei, explores the importance of balancing national innovation priorities with collective efforts to address emerging AI-related risks.

The feature examines several challenges associated with rapid artificial intelligence advancement, including deepfakes, AI-powered financial scams, cyberattacks and potential loss of human control over increasingly sophisticated systems. Growing AI capabilities have introduced new questions concerning technological accountability, regulatory frameworks and international security arrangements.

According to the Stanford 2026 AI Index, the United States produced 15 notable AI models in 2025, compared with 30 notable models from China. The figures illustrate the expanding capabilities of both countries and highlight the increasing significance of artificial intelligence within the global technology landscape.

Despite substantial technological competition, AI-related security concerns extend beyond national boundaries. Experts featured in the CGTN program emphasize the importance of international dialogue, scientific collaboration and coordinated governance mechanisms. Greater participation from researchers and technical specialists in policymaking also emerges as an important consideration for developing effective international AI standards.

Existing academic and diplomatic initiatives provide examples of ongoing cooperation. Since 2019, researchers from Tsinghua University in China and the Brookings Institution in the United States have conducted regular discussions concerning artificial intelligence and international security. The 14th round of discussions, held in February 2026, addressed AI safety, potential loss of control and risks associated with advanced technological applications.

Diplomatic engagement between Chinese and American officials has also continued around artificial intelligence-related risks and incident communication. Continued discussions reflect growing recognition of the importance of communication channels, transparency and shared approaches to emerging technological challenges.

Beyond governance and security, the program examines the infrastructure requirements supporting artificial intelligence development. Computing capacity, electricity generation and energy availability represent important components of the global AI ecosystem. China and the United States possess complementary infrastructure advantages, creating potential opportunities for cooperation across the technology supply chain.

The United States maintains significant advantages in advanced computing chips, while China possesses substantial strengths in electricity generation and energy infrastructure. The combination of computing technology and reliable energy resources represents an important consideration for sustainable artificial intelligence development.

The northern Chinese city of Ulanqab provides an example of expanding computing infrastructure supported by renewable energy. During 2025, electricity generation in the city reached nearly 81 billion kilowatt-hours, with almost half of total generation coming from wind and solar sources. Electricity consumption across local data centers more than doubled during the same period, reflecting increasing demand for computing capacity and energy-efficient infrastructure.

The relationship between renewable energy production and expanding data center operations highlights the importance of sustainable infrastructure planning. As artificial intelligence applications require increasingly substantial computing resources, renewable electricity and reliable power systems are becoming important factors in long-term technology development.

International business partnerships also receive attention throughout the CGTN feature. Cooperation across robotics, automated logistics and industrial innovation demonstrates opportunities for sharing technical expertise, improving industrial capabilities and supporting broader technological development. Cross-border partnerships can contribute to practical applications while creating additional channels for international knowledge exchange.

The program ultimately addresses the importance of avoiding a zero-sum approach to artificial intelligence development. Technological competition can encourage innovation and investment, while international cooperation remains essential for managing shared risks and establishing responsible development practices. Stronger scientific engagement, diplomatic communication and effective governance frameworks represent important elements of future AI safety efforts.

The closing segment presents a story involving two women participating in a running competition. Near the finish line, the leading runner falls, prompting the second competitor to stop and provide assistance. The moment illustrates cooperation, mutual support and collective progress rather than individual victory.

The story reinforces the central theme of Racing Beyond Borders: The Future of AI: responsible technological advancement requires more than competitive achievement. As artificial intelligence continues reshaping societies and global industries, international dialogue, shared responsibility and cooperation between major technology powers remain important for building a safer technological future.

About CGTN

CGTN explores the future of artificial intelligence through a feature examining China-US technological competition, AI safety and international cooperation. The program highlights emerging security risks, global governance, renewable energy infrastructure and cross-border partnerships, emphasizing the importance of scientific dialogue and shared responsibility in supporting responsible AI development.

Watch video: