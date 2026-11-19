MIAMI, FL - Nov. 18, 2026 - Founded by technology entrepreneur George Llizo, the Miami-based quantitative investment venture is exploring how artificial intelligence and automation can reshape the research infrastructure of specialized investment firms.

Quantivix, a Miami-based quantitative investment venture, is pursuing the development of a technology-driven research infrastructure designed to support systematic futures trading and advanced market analysis.

Founded by entrepreneur George Llizo, the firm's vision centers on using artificial intelligence, automation, and quantitative methods to streamline research processes traditionally associated with larger investment organizations.

As computational technology becomes increasingly accessible, specialized firms have new opportunities to develop analytical capabilities without relying exclusively on large research teams.

Quantivix is exploring how this technological shift may influence the future of quantitative investment management.

The Evolution of Investment Research

Quantitative investment research has historically required considerable technical resources.

Researchers must collect and organize financial data, develop trading hypotheses, test strategies, analyze results, and evaluate risk across changing market environments.

These activities can involve substantial computational work and repeated analytical processes.

Advances in artificial intelligence, software development, and data infrastructure are creating new possibilities for automating portions of these workflows.

Quantivix is developing its research approach around these emerging capabilities.

Building an Integrated Research Framework

The firm's technological direction combines several components of quantitative research.

Historical market information provides the foundation for examining price behavior and testing trading hypotheses.

Technical analysis and statistical measurements help translate market observations into defined research conditions.

Artificial intelligence supports the exploration and organization of analytical information.

Automation can assist with repetitive testing, strategy comparison, and research workflow management.

Together, these capabilities form the basis of Quantivix's developing research infrastructure.

A Focus on Systematic Futures Trading

Quantivix's research focuses on exchange-traded futures markets.

Its analytical interests include equity-index futures, precious metals, energy, and other financial instruments.

Rather than relying on a single investment hypothesis, the firm investigates different potential trading approaches through quantitative testing.

Its research also examines the importance of market conditions, trading frequency, execution assumptions, and risk management.

The objective is to develop a disciplined framework for evaluating opportunities while recognizing the uncertainties inherent in financial markets.

Technology and Transparency

Quantivix's broader development initiatives also include systems intended to support research organization and investor information.

The firm is pursuing technology that can help consolidate analytical information, organize strategy research, and provide investors with access to relevant account and reporting information as appropriate.

These initiatives reflect the belief that technological innovation can influence not only trading research but also the operational experience of an investment organization.

The Vision Behind Quantivix

Founder George Llizo brings a background in digital marketing, analytics, automation, and technology-driven business strategy.

His professional experience influenced his interest in applying computational methods to increasingly complex decision-making environments.

For Llizo, the long-term opportunity is to explore how modern technology can enable specialized investment organizations to develop sophisticated research processes while maintaining disciplined human oversight.

Quantivix represents that vision in development.

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, the firm is positioning its research efforts around the potential for technology to support more systematic, efficient, and scalable quantitative analysis.

About Quantivix

Quantivix is a Miami-based quantitative investment firm founded by George Llizo. Its research initiatives focus on artificial intelligence, technical analysis, algorithmic strategy development, historical backtesting, and systematic futures trading.

About George Llizo

George Llizo is a Miami-based technology entrepreneur whose professional background includes advertising, digital marketing, analytics, business innovation, and automation.

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MEDIA CONTACT

George Llizo, Founder, Quantivix Miami, Florida Email: ...tal Phone: +1 (305) 563-9895