MENAFN - GetNews) Dissolving a business does not dissolve IRS liability. The Tax Law Pros clarifies when personal exposure follows a business closure and what steps can limit that risk.

Nevada, United States - Nov. 18, 2026 - The Tax Law Pros, a Nevada-based tax resolution firm, is drawing attention to a widely misunderstood consequence of business closure: federal tax liabilities don't necessarily end when a company stops operating. For business owners who have dissolved or are planning to dissolve an entity while federal tax obligations remain unpaid, the path forward is more complicated than simply filing final returns and walking away.

When Closing a Business Doesn't Close the Tax Account

Dissolving a corporation, LLC, or partnership under state law is a legal step. It is not an IRS clearance event. If the business had unpaid federal income taxes, payroll taxes, or trust fund taxes at the time of dissolution, the IRS's claim against those liabilities does not expire because the entity no longer exists. The IRS can pursue the remaining assets of the dissolved entity, and in certain circumstances, it can pursue individuals who held financial authority within the business.

The distinction that catches most former business owners off guard involves payroll taxes, specifically what the IRS calls the Trust Fund Recovery Penalty. When a business collects payroll taxes from employee wages, those funds are held in trust for the federal government. If those amounts aren't remitted to the IRS, the IRS may assess the Trust Fund Recovery Penalty personally against any individual the IRS determines was a "responsible person" who willfully failed to pay. That assessment can reach officers, directors, partners, and in some cases shareholders or bookkeepers who had actual control over the decision to pay or not pay those taxes.

The word "willfully" doesn't require intent to defraud. In IRS practice, it typically means the person knew the taxes were due and chose to pay other creditors instead. That's a standard many former business owners meet without realizing it.

What "Responsible Person" Actually Means

The IRS doesn't use job titles to determine who bears personal liability for unpaid payroll taxes. What matters is actual financial authority: who signed checks, who had access to the business bank accounts, who decided which bills got paid. A titled officer who had no real authority may have limited exposure. A bookkeeper with signature authority over the payroll account may have significant exposure. The IRS investigates the facts, not the organizational chart.

Consider a situation where two partners operated a small business that fell behind on federal payroll deposits during a difficult quarter. One partner handled all financial decisions and signed every check. The other handled operations and had no authority over the bank accounts. When the business dissolved with payroll tax debt outstanding, the IRS's Trust Fund Recovery Penalty assessment may land very differently on each of them. Getting that distinction right before the IRS makes its determination matters more than disputing it afterward.

What Business Owners Should Do Before or Shortly After Closing

The most consequential window for protecting personal assets isn't after the IRS sends a notice. It's during the closure process itself, or as close to it as possible. Before dissolving, a business owner should understand the full scope of what's owed. That includes not just income taxes but payroll tax liabilities, interest, and penalties. The IRS keeps detailed account records, and pulling transcript-level data before entering any negotiation or making any payment decision gives a clear picture of the actual balance rather than the collection notice total.

After dissolution, options still exist. Depending on what was owed and by whom, former owners may qualify for installment agreements, currently-not-collectible status, or an offer in compromise evaluated on the basis of their personal financial position, not the business's. None of those paths require the business to still be operating. What they do require is an accurate account of what the IRS has assessed and against whom.

The cost of skipping this step is real. Agreeing to a payment arrangement for a liability that was incorrectly assessed, or failing to dispute a Trust Fund Recovery Penalty that shouldn't apply, means paying an amount the IRS may not have been entitled to collect in the first place.

What The Tax Law Pros Does in These Situations

The Tax Law Pros works directly with former business owners who are facing IRS liability after closure, including cases involving Trust Fund Recovery Penalty assessments, business-related back taxes, and disputes over who qualifies as a responsible person. The firm has authority to contact the IRS directly on a client's behalf and can file petitions in U.S. Tax Court when a formal dispute is required.

This isn't an area where waiting to see how things develop is a safe approach. The IRS's timeline for assessing a Trust Fund Recovery Penalty has its own deadlines, and once that assessment is finalized, disputing it becomes significantly harder. Getting the right representation in place before the IRS completes its determination is a materially different position than contesting the assessment after the fact.

Former business owners with questions about their IRS exposure can schedule a no-charge consultation through the firm's website.

About The Tax Law Pros

The Tax Law Pros is a Nevada-based tax resolution firm with over 44 years of experience helping individuals and business owners resolve IRS challenges. Services include stopping collection efforts, lifting liens, preventing levies, representing clients in IRS disputes, and filing petitions in U.S. Tax Court. No-charge consultations are available at .