MENAFN - GetNews)Immaculate Clean Inc. Announces Community Partnership With CARE Healing Center Immaculate Clean Inc., a women-led residential cleaning company in Maryland, has named CARE Healing Center as its primary nonprofit partner. The partnership will raise awareness of CARE's free, confidential services for survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking, and support its fundraising and outreach.

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. - Nov. 19, 2026 - Immaculate Clean Inc., a women-led residential cleaning company serving Carroll, Howard and Baltimore counties, today announced an official community partnership with CARE Healing Center, the Carroll County nonprofit that provides free, confidential services to survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking, and their affected family members. Through this partnership, CARE Healing Center will serve as Immaculate Clean's primary community nonprofit partner.

Founded in 2004, Immaculate Clean Inc. has grown to a team of strong professionals who care for homes and families across central Maryland. The partnership reflects the company's commitment to supporting women and families in the communities where its team lives and works. Through the partnership, Immaculate Clean Inc. will help raise recognition and awareness of CARE's services, support CARE's fundraising efforts and collaborate with CARE's team on community outreach.

"As a female-led company with a team of strong professionals, supporting the women and families in our community is at the heart of our values," said Dawn Fiscella, President and Founder of Immaculate Clean. "CARE Healing Center has served survivors in Carroll County since 1978. We are proud to support their mission and help more people learn about the free, confidential services they offer."

Founded in 1978 as Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County, CARE Healing Center serves survivors ages 5 and older, human trafficking victims of any age, and their loved ones. Its services include a 24-hour helpline staffed by trained volunteer advocates, therapy and support groups, accompaniments, community outreach and education, and a Human Trafficking Regional Navigator.

"We are grateful to Immaculate Clean Inc. for their support and for helping us share our services with more people in our community," said Stephanie Powers, L.C.P.C., Executive Director of CARE Healing Center.

As the first initiative of the partnership, Immaculate Clean Inc. will serve as Presenting Sponsor of CARE Healing Center's 2027 Winter Glitz Gala in January. Event details will be announced soon.

To learn more about the partnership, visit . Anyone in need of support can reach CARE Healing Center's free, confidential 24-hour helpline at 410-857-7322.

About Immaculate Clean Inc.

Founded in 2004 by Dawn Fiscella, Immaculate Clean Inc. is a locally owned, women-led house cleaning company serving homes across Carroll, Howard and Baltimore counties, as well as parts of Frederick County, Maryland. The company provides recurring, one-time and move-in/move-out cleaning. Immaculate Clean Inc. is the 2025 Carroll County Readers' Choice winner in the Cleaning Service category and a 2026 Torch Awards for Ethics winner, and has partnered with Cleaning For A Reason since 2006 to provide free house cleaning to families battling cancer. Learn more at immaculateclea or call (410) 549-0727.

About CARE Healing Center

CARE Healing Center (formerly Rape Crisis Intervention Service of Carroll County) has been the primary provider of free, comprehensive services to survivors of sexual violence in Carroll County since 1978, and has expanded its mission to serve victims of human trafficking of any age. Its mission is to provide hope, healing and empowerment to all survivors of sexual violence and their loved ones through Counseling, Advocacy, Resources and Education. CARE Healing Center is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit located at 224 North Center Street, Westminster, MD 21157. Learn more at carehealingcente. 24-Hour Helpline: 410-857-7322.