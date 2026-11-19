MENAFN - GetNews)Curriculum / Lesson Planning Made Easy Guides4Learning is web-based curriculum, lesson planning and student task-tracking software for schools and career-technical centers. First released in 2006 and shaped by the teachers and schools who use it every day, it lets educators build curriculum units (Learning Guides) once, store them securely in the

Danville, United States - Nov. 19, 2026 - Guides4Learning, a web-based curriculum, lesson planning and student task-tracking software for schools and career-technical centers, today announced AI-assisted writing for Learning Guides and Lesson Plans. "Generate with AI" buttons give teachers instant suggestions as they write, which they can edit to fit their classrooms before saving.

Guides4Learning helps teachers build curriculum units (Learning Guides) once and use them to write every lesson plan, so no one has to start from a blank page. A teacher chooses a curriculum unit, clicks the objectives, tasks and standards to include, and the content carries into the lesson plan with no retyping. One Learning Guide can produce as many lesson plans as needed.

AI suggestions, with teachers in control

In the lesson planner, "Generate with AI" buttons appear beside many of the content boxes. Suggestions draw on the course, the lesson title and what the teacher has already written. If a field already has content, teachers are asked whether to replace it with the new text or keep what they have. Teachers stay in control of everything they save.

One-click rubrics

A "Generate Rubric" button next to the Assessment box builds a rubric with five to seven assessment areas from the lesson's course, title, description, objectives and tasks, and writes a description for every score level. Teachers choose the scoring scale: the Danielson Framework, Performance Levels (Advanced, Proficient, Basic, Below Basic), or a number scale with their own highest and lowest scores. They preview the rubric and download it as a Word document they can edit.

Built for career and technology centers in mind

For career and technology centers, Guides4Learning integrates Program of Study (POS) and NOCTI standards, and its Task Tracker follows student progress against state or local task lists. Teachers can assess one student at a time or an entire class on a single screen, mark graduating classes inactive with one click, and print reports. Pennsylvania POS task lists are updated every summer so teachers are always using the latest versions. Task lists from other states can also be added.

On-site Training

Schools can add onsite training and consulting from experienced teachers, choosing how many training days to include with their package. To learn more, visit guides4learning.

About Guides4Learning

Guides4Learning is web-based curriculum, lesson planning and student task-tracking software for schools and career-technical centers. First released in 2006 and shaped by the teachers and schools who use it every day, it lets educators build curriculum units once, store them securely in the cloud, and use them to write every lesson plan. Since 2021, Guides4Learning has partnered with Max Teaching to provide consulting and onsite training. Learn more at guides4learning.

Media contact

Chuck Greco | Lead Developer |...