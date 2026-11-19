MENAFN - GetNews)"Trivas Media wordmark on a navy background for a case study on SEO for a building surveying practice."A RICS-regulated building surveying practice went from about one website enquiry a month to around eight after replacing a four-page website with a 26-page site built for local search, bringing in more than £13,000 a month in new work.

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom - November 19, 2026 - A RICS-regulated building surveying practice went from about one website enquiry a month to around eight after replacing its four-page website with a 26-page site built for local search, according to a case study published by UK search agency Trivas Media.

Results



8x more enquiries: from about one a month to around eight, mostly for home surveys.

75% become instructions: around six a month, with surveys priced from £650 to £3,200 and an average of about £1,925.

£13,000+ in new work a month: six instructions at the average fee, plus about £1,500 a month in extra commercial work. Workload up by around half.

The starting point

The practice had a four-page site on a paid website builder. Almost all of its search traffic came from people who already knew its name, so it rarely appeared when homeowners searched for a survey in the areas it covers.

What changed

Trivas Media reviewed the old site, then built a 26-page site from the practice's own material:



A page for each service and each local area the practice covers

A recent projects page

A quote form that pre-selects the survey type

Page titles and descriptions, structured data, a sitemap, redirects from old addresses and one main web address A move to free hosting from the paid website builder

"We were venturing into a new business stream and immediately we received enquiries and traffic solely as a result of the website, the terminology used and the expertise in understanding how Google and other search engines function," said Joel, the practice's director.

How can a surveying practice get more enquiries from search?

A surveying practice gets more enquiries from search by giving each service and each area it covers its own page, so it can appear when homeowners search for the survey they need and the town they are buying in. A short site with one services page rarely appears for those searches. Structured data, an accurate Google Business Profile and a quote form that asks the right questions turn more of those visits into enquiries.

"People search for the survey and the place, so the practice needed a page for each," said Dave, a director of Trivas Media. "Nothing about the work was unusual for a surveyor. The old site simply had nothing to rank for those searches."

The full case study is at #surveying-practice, and Trivas Media's approach to SEO for surveyors is at .

About Trivas Media

Trivas Media is a UK search agency offering SEO, AI search optimisation, websites built for search and digital PR to businesses, charities and brands worldwide. It sells fixed-price monthly search plans and the Search Blueprint, a one-off review with a 90-day plan. The team has worked in SEO, digital PR and websites for more than 12 years. Find out more at