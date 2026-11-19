MENAFN - GetNews)“Management without technology is lame and technology without management is blind. Positive net present value AI capital investment projects require both.” -- Mark W. SicklesSuperOrg® CEO Mark W. Sickles invented Total Capital Management® (TCM), a principles-based, systems-level applied science of positive net present value creation.“Management is a science not practiced scientifically.” Sickles identifies management malpractice as a root cause of shareholder value destruction and disappointing AI investment returns. Total Capital Management is a paradigm shift disrupting value-destroying management malpractice and replacing it with sustainable value creation.

Mark W. Sickles, CEO of SuperOrg®

Sausalito, California - Nov. 19, 2026 - SuperOrg®, Inc. today highlighted CEO Mark W. Sickles' applied science of Total Capital Management® (TCM), a principles-based, systems-level approach to managing organizations as positive net present value machines.

“Management is a science not practiced scientifically as a system of positive net present value creation,” said SuperOrg CEO Mark W. Sickles.“This failure to practice the science of management creates an opening for conventional management's value-destroying errors of commission and omission that contribute to our 100-year pandemic of shareholder value destruction and disappointing returns on artificial intelligence (AI) investments," added Mark W. Sickles.

As the Father of Total Capital Management, Mark W. Sickles asserts that persistent shareholder value destruction is indicative of systemic failure in corporate governance, leadership, and management.“The purpose of SuperOrg, Inc. is to disrupt and replace conventional wisdom's value-destroying management malpractice with the value-creating applied science of Total Capital Management (TCM). Management malpractice is comparable to medical malpractice: both involve failures to apply established principles and practices of an applied science, resulting in preventable harm," emphasized Mark W. Sickles.

“As a value-creating applied science, Total Capital Management (TCM) is a paradigm shift disrupting value-destroying management malpractice,” SuperOrg CEO Mark W. Sickles said.“TCM equips directors and officers to manage their firms as interdisciplinary wholes instead of intradisciplinary heaps. This is the difference between positive synergy where the performance of the whole is greater than the sum performance of its parts and negative synergy where the performance of the whole is less than the sum performance of its parts.”

The implications of management malpractice extend to current artificial intelligence investments. SuperOrg CEO Mark W. Sickles maintains that AI investments are capital investment projects that, in accordance with the principles of Total Capital Management, must always earn more than they cost and enable a winning strategy. Applying AI to work without first determining if that work creates or destroys value is management malpractice. To quote Mark W. Sickles,“Management without technology is lame and technology without management is blind. Positive net present value AI capital investment projects require both.”

SuperOrg CEO Mark W. Sickles' Total Capital Management (TCM) is an opportunity for directors, officers, and investors to shift from the value-destroying, intradisciplinary past and present to a future of interdisciplinary sustainable value creation. Total Capital Management is a principles-based discipline equipping these directors, officers, and investors to discontinue management malpractice by revealing and eliminating the root causes of value destruction, not merely its symptoms. Scientific application of Total Capital Management's principles-based system designs work into a form that maximizes sustainable value creation for shareholders and all other valued stakeholders.

Mark W. Sickles states,“Eliminating shareholder value destruction requires more than new technologies and isolated initiatives. It requires management to be practiced as the applied science of positive net present value creation. That is the purpose of SuperOrg, Inc. and Total Capital Management.”

About the Company Being Featured

SuperOrg®, Inc. develops and equips directors and officers to build and transform their firms into SuperOrgs designed to maximize sustainable net present value and provide the greatest good for the greatest number of people. SuperOrg was founded February 6, 2014. SuperOrg's core mission is to pursue its vision of continuously improving the quality of life for every person on the planet. The actual mission is to develop and equip directors and officers to fulfill their fiduciary duties by transforming their firms into SuperOrgs maximizing sustainable shareholder value while making a positive impact on overall economic, environmental, and social sustainability. A goal of the mission is to eliminate shareholder value destruction.

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